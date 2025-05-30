Is there a new episode of 48 Hours this week (May 31, 2025)? Explained

A new episode of 48 Hours is lined up to air this Saturday, May 31, 2025. It’s the season finale, and it will run for two full hours starting at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. The finale turns its focus to the Dana Chandler double-murder case, a story that’s been unfolding for over two decades.

Back in 2002, Michael Sisco and his fiancée Karen Harkness were found shot to death in Topeka, Kansas. A decade later, in 2012, Chandler stood trial for their murders and was found guilty. The conviction, however, was later dismissed, despite her prior marriage to Sisco and the prosecution’s claims.

The Kansas Supreme Court threw out the conviction in 2018, citing misconduct by the prosecution. Chandler’s second trial in 2022 didn’t go anywhere either, with the jury coming to a deadlock. In 2025, the case returned to court for a third time, where the jury ultimately delivered a guilty verdict against her.

In this episode, 48 Hours digs deep. Fans can expect courtroom footage, commentary from legal experts, and interviews with Chandler and others close to the case. Viewers can catch the full story as it airs on CBS or stream it afterwards on Paramount+.

What happened to Michael Sisco and his fiancée Karen Harkness? The 48 Hours investigation revisits the case

On the night of July 6, 2002, Michael Sisco and his fiancée Karen Harkness spent their evening at the Sac and Fox Casino in Powhattan, Kansas. The couple, who had been together for four years, returned to Harkness’ duplex in Topeka in the early hours of July 7, according to an August 6, 2022, article by The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Later that afternoon, both of their relatives arrived at the residence expecting an engagement announcement. Instead, they discovered Sisco and Harkness dead in the basement bedroom.

According to a CBS News report dated September 1, 2022, authorities discovered that the couple had been shot several times with a 9mm firearm. Despite the nature of the crime, there were no indications of a break-in or theft, and personal items, including their casino earnings, remained in place.

As per the Associated Press, the case remained unsolved for nearly a decade until renewed attention from law enforcement and media, including a 2009 episode of 48 Hours titled Haunted, brought Dana Chandler, Sisco’s ex-wife, back into focus.

Investigators identified Chandler as the primary suspect based on circumstantial evidence, including allegations of harassment and prior break-ins. Chandler, who had relocated to Denver following a contentious divorce in the late 1990s, was arrested in 2011 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Legal history and the impact of media coverage

The Dana Chandler double-murder case which is being covered by 48 Hours has seen a prolonged and complex legal timeline. As per a March 6, 2025, article by The Topeka Capital-Journal, Chandler was initially convicted in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison without parole for 100 years. In 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court threw out the conviction after a jury determined that the prosecution had engaged in serious misconduct during the trial, the outlet reported.

As per a CBS article dated September 1, 2022, the court noted that then-prosecutor Jacqie Spradling had introduced “made-up” and “misleading” evidence during trial proceedings. As a result of these findings, Spradling was later disbarred. Chandler remained incarcerated while awaiting retrial.

In a September 2, 2022, article, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the 2022 retrial concluded without a verdict, as jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision. Seven jurors voted to convict, while five supported acquittal.

The outlet, in a March 6, 2025, article, reported that Chandler’s third trial was relocated to Westmoreland due to media attention. According to a 13 News article dated March 8, the trial concluded in March 2025 with a new conviction. Her motion for a retrial was denied in April 2025, and sentencing was scheduled for June 3, 2025, as per an April 2 article by KSNT.

The upcoming 48 Hours episode My Mother’s Murder Trials, airing May 31, 2025, revisits this extended legal battle. The episode includes interviews with Chandler, courtroom footage, and commentary from figures involved in the investigation.

Chandler's daughter, Hailey, shares her experience growing up amid the unresolved accusations. Detective Richard Volle, the original lead investigator, is also featured, along with supporters of Chandler like Darryl Burton.

Dana Chandler’s defense and courtroom conduct

Dana Chandler was found guilty in 2025 (Image via Pexels)

During the 2025 trial, the 48 Hours May 31 episode subject represented herself in court. Her defense included presenting credit card records and alibi details from Denver, claiming she was not in Kansas at the time of the murders.

According to a Mercury News report dated February 26, she testified that she had attended an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and later drove through the Rocky Mountains, using gas station and Walmart receipts to substantiate her whereabouts.

Despite these efforts, prosecutors highlighted past conflicts between Chandler and Sisco, suggesting a motive rooted in unresolved anger and custody disputes. Expert witnesses from both sides debated Chandler’s mental health history.

Dr. John Spiridigliozzi, testifying for the prosecution, stated in court that Chandler was diagnosed in 1998 with recurring major depression and histrionic personality disorder, as reported by the Topeka Capital-Journal on March 6, 2025.

The role of 48 Hours in documenting the case

The 48 Hours team has been covering the Chandler case since 2009, with past episodes such as Haunted and My Dad’s Killer examining early developments. The show’s coverage has played a key role in keeping public attention on the unresolved investigation and has now returned for an in-depth look at the final outcome.

The May 31 48 Hours finale updates the legal status and also examines the human toll of a case that has affected families and legal systems across multiple jurisdictions. The 48 Hours investigation into the Dana Chandler double-murder case illustrates how long-standing allegations, public scrutiny, and shifting courtroom narratives can shape the outcome of a criminal trial.

