Is there a new episode of 48 Hours this week (October 18, 2025)? Explained

48 Hours returns with an all-new episode on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET on CBS. The episode, My Uncle Joe's Murder, is about the murder of Joe Shymanski, a well-known photographer from the D.C. area.

This week's episode will feature family, friends, and law enforcement stories as they try to solve this frightening crime. Shymanski's family was affected by the murder and the court system's investigation. The case investigation focuses on Brandon Holbrook, the suspect, and inquiries regarding Heather Snyder, Shymanski's ex-wife.

48 Hours is coming with a new episode this Saturday

The new episode, My Uncle Joe's Murder, explores the tragic death of Joe Shymanski, a beloved photographer from the Washington, D.C., area.

The story began on Labor Day weekend in 2023 when Shymanski was reported missing by his ex-wife, Heather Snyder. Snyder's boyfriend Brandon Holbrook was charged with Shymanski's murder after the inquiry.

The story of Shymanski's disappearance and murder is shocking. Holbrook allegedly shot Shymanski in his Maryland driveway and took his body to Pennsylvania for dismemberment and disposal. The surveillance footage and video evidence implicated Holbrook. Holbrook was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2025.

This case came up with new concerns about Heather Snyder’s possible involvement. Snyder had been married to Shymanski but separated in 2021. Though she is not charged, Shymanski's relatives believe she had his share of planning in this murder.

The True Story Behind the Murder

The murder of Joe Shymanski is surrounded by a complex web of relationships, emotions, and potential motives. Snyder, after her separation from Shymanski, began a relationship with Holbrook.

Shymanski bought a million-dollar life insurance policy for his children, which was discovered during the investigation. The financial consequences and Shymanski's custody fight raised murder suspicions.

Although there is strong evidence against Holbrook, concerns remain concerning Heather Snyder's involvement. She has consistently denied murder, but her emotional and financial conflict with Shymanski has raised suspicions.

During the trial, Holbrook’s defense lawyer suggested that Heather might have had a hand in the murder, arguing that she stood to gain from her ex-husband's death.

New insights have emerged from 48 Hours contributors, including Heather Snyder's exclusive interview with CBS, published on October 17, 2025.

Snyder has denied involvement in the murder, but the show analyzes how her connection with Holbrook and estranged marriage to Shymanski muddled the picture.

The investigation and legal proceedings

Following Shymanski's disappearance, investigators pieced together evidence that placed Holbrook at the crime scene. Surveillance footage found his truck near Shymanski’s house in Maryland on that murderous night.

Moreover, Holbrook was seen purchasing cleaning supplies and later dumping remains near a store in Pennsylvania. These revelations led authorities to arrest Holbrook and charge him with murder.

Despite no charges, her relationship to Holbrook dominated public discourse. Investigators observed Holbrook's defense implied Heather was involved, but they never charged her.

Family and friends speak out

The murder of Joe Shymanski has greatly damaged his family emotionally. Janine Shymanski, his niece, has publicly implied Heather Snyder's involvement in the crime. Heather rejects these charges, but the show explores her complicated connection with Shymanski and Holbrook.

Heather Snyder, in the same interview, took up a clear discussion and denied involvement in the murder. Despite this, family members dispute her role in Joe's death. This family-Heather conflict complicates a tragic case.

All the released seasons and episodes of 48 Hours are currently streaming on CBS and Paramount+.

