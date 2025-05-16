Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (May 16, 2025)? Explained

Yes, there is a new Dateline episode this week, which will air today, Friday, May 16, 2025, at 9:00 PM on NBC.

Tonight's episode will investigate the chilling murder of a 22-year-old college student named Mindy Morgenstern that shook the small, quiet town of Valley City, North Dakota. The Dateline episode is titled Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern? and it will present facts through the lens of correspondent Keith Morrison.

Mindy Morgenstern was found murdered in her apartment in North Dakota, which left the community alarmed and in fear. Her murder triggered an investigation with the detectives interrogating neighbors, friends, and associates to get to the bottom of the case.

Tonight's Dateline episode will examine the case in further detail and bring us insights from those who were involved.

Who was Mindy Morgenstern, and what happened to her?

On September 13, 2006, Mindy Morgenstern's friends were concerned when she did not answer her phone. So they went to her apartment to check up on her. They found her door unlocked, and when they went inside, they were horrified to find Mindy lying on the ground, dead.

When the police arrived at the scene, they encountered a strong smell of Pine-Sol, which she had been drenched in after her death. There was even an empty bottle of it which was found near her body, while her purse strap was still hanging from her right arm. Autopsy showed that Mindy died due to asphyxiation and deep cuts to her neck.

Following investigations, one of the main suspects that emerged in the case was a corrections officer from the Barnes County Jail, Moe Gibbs, who was Mindy's neighbor. He was arrested when his DNA was found under Mindy's left-hand fingernails. Following his arrest, several female inmates from a local jail came forward to speak up against Gibbs, saying he had sexually assaulted them.

Gibbs was charged with six counts of sexual assault that he committed in jail, one count of sexual assault in Fargo, and one count of first-degree murder in Mindy's case. He eventually pleaded guilty to all charges except the murder charge. The jury finally found Gibbs guilty of murder on November 20, 2007, and he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Tonight's Dateline episode explores the details of Mindy's murder

Tonight's Dateline episode explores in detail the murder of Mindy Morgenstern and the arrest of Gibbs for her murder. The episode takes viewers through the complexities of the case, taking viewers on a deep dive into the investigation that followed the murder and how Gibbs was finally arrested and charged in the case.

The Dateline episode features exclusive interviews with Mindy’s parents, Larry and Eunice Morgenstern, and others who were close to her and connected to the case, including Jason and Rebecca Young, Agent Mark Sayler, who was the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Prosecutor Jonathan Byers.

The interviews present viewers with different perspectives on the case, new insights that emerged following the investigations, and the case’s shocking resolution, which includes the revelation of how investigators finally identified the killer.

Dateline's Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern? promises viewers a gripping exploration of the mystery of Mindy's murder that left the small town devastated and shocked. Catch the episode tonight, Friday, May 16, 2025, at 9:00 PM on NBC.

