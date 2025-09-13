Is there a new episode of Evil Lives Here this week (September 14, 2025)? Explained

  • home icon
By Sneha Haldar
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:16 GMT
Dead woman found in Volkspark Humboldthain - Source: Getty
New episode of Evil Lives Here airs tomorrow (Image via Getty)

Investigation Discovery’s long-running hit series, Evil Lives Here, is back this Sunday, September 14, 2025, with a brand-new episode. Season 18 episode 9, titled Mother’s Day Malice, airs at 9 pm ET. The episode will explore the story of a family torn apart by control, rage, and the desperate fight for freedom.

The episode follows the story of Deon, who grew up under the shadow of her stepfather, Edward. From an early age, Deon knew that Edward was not just strict. He was controlling to the point of obsession. His fits of rage were frequent and explosive, instilling fear in the household. What might have seemed to outsiders like stern discipline was, in reality, an environment of intimidation and emotional abuse.

There is a new episode of Evil Lives Here this week: Synopsis and plot explored

Yes, this weekend there is a brand-new episode of the Investigation Discovery series. The episode titled Mother’s Day Malice is scheduled to premiere on Investigation Discovery tomorrow, Sunday, September 14, 2025.

also-read-trending Trending
New episode of Evil Lives Here airs on September 14, 2025 (Image via Getty)
New episode of Evil Lives Here airs on September 14, 2025 (Image via Getty)

The official synopsis of the episode, as per IMDb, is as follows:

"As a child, Deon knows her stepfather, Edward, is deeply controlling; he instills fear into the family with his rage fits; after Deon's mother finally leaves him, Edward tries to regain control of the family with a plan to eliminate them all."

The episode traces Deon’s memories with her stepfather, Edward, revealing how his anger and desire for dominance escalated over time. The breaking point comes when Deon’s mother finally decides to leave him. But instead of walking away quietly, Edward refuses to let go and seeks revenge.

Edward devises a chilling plan to reassert control over the family, even contemplating wiping them out entirely. Deon’s willingness to speak openly about her experience provides both a chilling narrative and a testimony to survival. Mother’s Day Malice is a true crime story highlighting the devastating impact of domestic control and the courage it takes to confront it.

How to watch the new episode? Release time and streaming details explored

Season 18 episode 9 of Evil Lives Here will premiere on September 14, 2025, on Investigation Discovery.

The release time according to different time zones is as follows:

Time ZoneTime
Eastern Time (ET)9 pm
Central Time (CT)8 pm
Mountain Time (MT)7 pm
Pacific Time (PT)6 pm
Alaska Time (AT)5 pm
Hawaii-Aleution Time (HAT)3 pm
The episode releases exclusively on the Investigation Discovery channel, and it can be streamed on the Discovery+ mobile app and streaming channel. The series can also be watched on other video-on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max,

What is Evil Lives Here all about?

Evil Lives Here is an American documentary television series that premiered on January 17, 2016, on Investigation Discovery. The series brings 60-minute true crime episodes to viewers that feature interviews with family members, close ones, and victims of the criminals whose case is being explored.

What makes this documentary series so gripping is the stories and firsthand accounts from those who suffered from the terrible acts. The show has two spinoff series titled Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death and Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks.

Watch this space for more updates on the show.

