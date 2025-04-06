Is there any possibility of Yellowjackets season 4 renewal? Details explored

Yellowjackets is back with a vengeance, as its third season premiered on February 16, 2025, on Paramount+. Season 3 is set to conclude on April 11, 2025.

The show chronicles the survival of a high school girls' soccer team after their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, where they remain stranded for almost two years. The story then jumps to their adult lives, where they deal with the trauma of their experience. As of April 6, 2025, Yellowjackets has not been officially renewed for a fourth season by Showtime or Paramount+.

However, the creators of the show, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, initially planned for a five-season run. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on March 2, 2023, Ashley Lyle expressed:

"The orial plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we're still on track for that. There's always room for things."

Yellowjackets follows the 1996 plane crash of a high school girls' soccer team in the wilderness. As the survivors attempt to conceal their pasts, the show switches between their adult lives decades later and their horrific woods survival narrative. Past and present stress blur the line between survival and savagery.

Renewal status of Yellowjackets for season 4

Although Showtime has not officially renewed Yellowjackets for a fourth season, several factors suggest it is likely. Season 3's drama has increased the show's popularity and viewership. The show's creators have long said they envision five seasons, so it is expected to continue even if a renewal has not yet been announced.

Showtime is likely weighing multiple factors, including the production process and the continuing influence of industry-wide delays, so the choice to renew Yellowjackets might not be immediate.

Sophie Nélisse, who plays Teen Shauna on Yellowjackets, said in an interview with The Direct published on March 31, 2025, before season 3's release:

"I haven't heard anything, but I think it would be crazy if we didn't get one. Maybe I'm just being delusional..."

She further added:

"I mean, the finale of season 3 is so strong and so powerful and leaves you on such a cliffhanger that there's no way, in my mind, we're not being renewed."

Sophie also expressed her desire to be rescued at the end of season 4. While discussing this, she said:

"I'm very excited for what's to come in season 4, although I have, like, no hints. I would like them to be rescued [in season 4]. Or maybe like, partially, half [of season 4] is in the wilderness, and then half is them getting back to real life.

She added:

"I would love to see how they cope with that, having the pressure of family and the media and school, and having to be immersed in like, a normal life after having undergone all of those events."

Important events on Yellowjackets season 3 so far

Season 3 kicks off with the survivors of the 1996 plane crash in an even more dire situation. The survivors fight to maintain their humanity as civilization collapses. They risk cannibalism, straining their relationship. In 2021, adult survivors face the consequences of their actions and the burden of concealing their trauma.

Episode 6 of season 3 takes the show in an unexpected direction. Coach Ben, a key character, finds himself in a dire situation after being imprisoned by the teens.

They eventually decide to cut his Achilles tendon to prevent him from escaping, and he starts a hunger strike, hoping to die. Natalie, unable to bear his suffering, kills him in secret. The death of Ben marks a turning point in the series, triggering a chain of events with lasting consequences for the group.

One of the most shocking moments in episode 6 occurs when two new characters, played by Nelson Franklin and Ashley Sutton, show up at the survivors' camp. They discover Ben's severed head, setting the stage for even more sinister developments. His death marks the start of the end for the survivors, as their mental condition deteriorates.

In the penultimate episode of season 3, the chaos reaches its peak with the death of Van. Already exhibiting mental and emotional stress, Van gives her life to the group.

She dies in a brutal confrontation with Melissa, who drives a knife into her chest. For the survivors, this is a terrible turning point since Van's death indicates the disintegration of the already tenuous ties among the group members.

The episode also explores survivors' psychological degeneration. The brutal standoff, where Shauna's paranoia and violence emerge, further divides the group. The survivors' growing instability bodes ill for their wilderness and adult lives.

Stay tuned for more updates on Yellowjackets as the year progresses.

