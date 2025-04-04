Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 (finale): Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 is set to conclude the tense and emotionally charged season. Fans eagerly await the dramatic conclusion of the survivors' struggles, with the last episode set to be released on April 11, 2025, on Paramount+.

It will air on April 13, 2025, for those watching on Showtime. This episode will conclude the survivors' wilderness journey and answer the mysteries from earlier episodes.

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10, titled Full Circle, will be available for streaming on Paramount+ on April 11, 2025, for those with subscriptions. Showtime viewers will need to wait until April 13, 2025, to watch it on cable.

As the survivors confront the repercussions of their deeds and fight to preserve their humanity, Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 is anticipated to be packed with emotional tension and intense conflicts. Past betrayals and secrets coming to light raise the stakes for the surviving people still clinging to life on the brink of annihilation.

The finale will delve into the aftermath of the shocking events from episode 9. After Van and Lottie die, the survivors must make tough decisions. As secrets emerge, alliances change, and new betrayals threaten the survivors' fragile unity, tension rises.

Shauna, Tai, Misty, and Melissa struggle with their pasts and uncertain futures. Expect the episode to provide clarity while leaving fans eagerly anticipating what comes next.

Everything to know about Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10, the finale, is set to release on April 11, 2025, for Paramount+ subscribers and on April 13, 2025, for Showtime viewers. Below is a breakdown of the release times for major USA regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 11, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) April 11, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 11, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 11, 2025 12:00 AM

For those in the USA, the finale is available on Paramount+ (streaming) and Showtime (cable). Viewers in other regions may need to check their local services for availability.

What to expect from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 (finale) will not hold back. After Van and Lottie's shocking deaths in previous episodes, the survivors are breaking down. Shauna's actions will hurt her as she struggles with her emotions.

Dealing with betrayal will cause her relationship with Melissa to become more tense. The last episode will look at the emotional and psychological tolls of survival in a world still pushing the group to its limits, which is split.

The manipulator, Misty, will continue to shape the group's future. She may reveal secrets that could change everything for the survivors and reveal her true motivations. Tai, who struggles between survival and morality, will likely make her toughest decisions.

Production, direction, and cast

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson create the Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 finale. Shauna Lynskey plays an adult, Juliette Lewis plays an adult Natalie, and Christina Ricci plays an adult Misty.

Sophie Nélisse, Sammi Hanratty, and other actors portray younger versions of the characters, which helps to support the narrative of the series.

A quick recap of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9, titled How the Story Ends, sets the stage for the finale with intense emotional and psychological turmoil. Van's premature death signals a turning point in the narrative since it suggests a shift in the group dynamic. Shauna's growing paranoia leads to violent confrontations with Melissa and greater group alienation.

Misty discovers a transmitter that could save the survivors. Trust issues are deep, and Misty's motivations may not be in the group's best interests. Betrayals increase as the group's survival instincts grow, making the finale even more unpredictable.

All the Yellowjackets season 3 released episodes are now available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

