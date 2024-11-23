Is The Day of the Jackal season 2 happening? Renewal status explored

On November 22, 2024, Peacock and Sky confirmed The Day of the Jackal will be coming back for a second time following the show’s impressive success since its November 14, 2024 debut. The series, starring Eddie Redmayne as the titular assassin and Lashana Lynch as MI6 officer Bianca Pullman, quickly became one of the most popular shows of the year.

In its first week, it set records for Sky, drawing over three million viewers, making it the most-watched Sky Original in two years. Across the Atlantic, the show performed exceptionally well on Peacock, ranking among the platform’s top five streaming originals for its opening weekend, according to Nielsen data.

The Day of the Jackal season 2 has been announced by Peacock

Peacock announced Season 2 on Instagram, sharing a video montage of scenes from Season 1, and thanking fans for their support. Though specific details about The Day of the Jackal season 2 are still under wraps, including plotlines and whether Redmayne and Lynch will return, the creative team is expected to remain the same.

Writer Ronan Bennett and director Brian Kirk, along with producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant from Carnival Films, are set to continue their work. With Season 1 still airing and its finale slated for December 12, 2024 fans can expect more updates soon.

What happened in The Day of the Jackal season 1?

Season 1 reimagines the 1971 Frederick Forsyth novel with a modern twist, introducing Eddie Redmayne as the cold, calculated assassin known only as the Jackal.

The story opens with the Jackal executing a high-profile assassination in Munich, setting the tone for his role as a highly-paid, elusive contract killer who works for the highest bidder. His next assignment is his most challenging yet—targeting a tech billionaire with immense power, played by Khalid Abdalla.

While the Jackal meticulously plans his operation, Bianca Pullman, a tenacious MI6 officer played by Lashana Lynch, is assigned to track him down. Pullman’s pursuit is relentless, despite balancing the pressures of her professional life with personal challenges, including a strained relationship with her family.

What makes the chase so engaging is the Jackal’s ability to stay ahead of Pullman, moving across Europe and leaving chaos in his wake.

Throughout the season, viewers see Jackal's personal life, exploring what drives him to take on such dangerous work. Meanwhile, Pullman’s obsessive determination to catch him grows, even as the lines between her duty and personal vendetta blur.

The next episodes heighten the stakes as the Jackal’s carefully constructed plans begin to unravel under Pullman’s pursuit.

Cast members of The Day of the Jackal Season 1?

The cast is led by Eddie Redmayne, who takes on the role of the Jackal, a highly skilled and elusive assassin. Redmayne is known for his performances in The Theory of Everything and Fantastic Beasts.

Opposite him is Lashana Lynch, who plays Bianca Pullman, an MI6 agent determined to track down the assassin. Lynch has gained recognition from her roles in No Time to Die and The Woman King.

Ursula Corbero, known for Money Heist, plays a key supporting role. Charles Dance, widely recognized for his role in Game of Thrones, appears as a powerful figure involved in the hunt for the Jackal. Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Lia Williams all bring their expertise to important supporting roles.

Khalid Abdalla plays the tech billionaire who becomes the Jackal’s latest target. Other cast members include Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi, and Florisa Kamara, rounding out a diverse and talented lineup.

The Day of the Jackal Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.

