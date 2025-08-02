  • home icon
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:18 GMT
It&rsquo;s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via FX TV)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 6, titled Overage Drinking: A National Concern, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on FXX. The episode will be available to stream on Hulu the next day, August 7, 2025, after it airs on FXX.

The dark comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is about five friends who own and run a dive bar called Paddy's Pub and get into all kinds of trouble. Each episode details the gang's immoral behavior, often showing how their egos and self-destructive tendencies make them look.

In episode 6, the gang gets into even stranger situations, like seeing old friends again and searching desperately for Frank, which leads to even more chaos and mishaps.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 6 release time for all major regions revealed

The release time for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 6 is consistent across regions, but the airing time varies based on your location. Here's when fans can tune in:

Region

Release Date & Day

Release Time

USA (Pacific Time)

August 6, 2025, Wednesday

6 pm

USA (Eastern Time)

August 6, 2025, Wednesday

9 pm

Brazil (BRT)

August 6, 2025, Wednesday

10 pm

UK (BST)

August 7, 2025, Thursday

2 am

Central Europe (CET)

August 7, 2025, Thursday

3 am

India (IST)

August 7, 2025, Thursday

6:30 am

South Africa (SAST)

August 7, 2025, Thursday

3 am

Philippines (PHT)

August 7, 2025, Thursday

9 am

Australia (ACDT)

August 7, 2025, Thursday

11:30 am

New Zealand (NZST)

August 7, 2025, Thursday

1 pm

How many episodes will there be in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?

There are 8 episodes in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17. With Episode 6 releasing on August 6, 2025, it leaves two episodes to be aired. Fans can expect a hilarious conclusion to the season, bringing the gang’s misadventures to a fitting end.

Is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 only available on FXX?

While It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 first airs on FXX, it is also available on Hulu the following day. As an official streaming partner of FXX, Hulu lets subscribers watch new episodes whenever they want. TV subscribers who have Hulu+ Live TV can also watch the show live.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 5 recap

In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 5, titled The Gang Goes to a Dog Track, the gang heads to a dog race track in West Virginia, setting the stage for another disaster. Frank, the gambler, gets in touch with an old friend to acquire knowledge about dog racing.

Frank loses all control of his gambling because he is sure he has found an advantage. As his losses mount, he has a public meltdown that shows how self-destructive he is because he keeps thinking he can turn things around, only to be embarrassed.

At the same time, Dennis and Dee try to fit in with the high-society crowd, but their plans backfire when they start to fail. They blame each other for the losses, which makes their usual sibling rivalry worse. They make even worse choices because they are so desperate to get their money back. They lose all of their money in the end and are embarrassed.

Mac and Charlie choose to keep volunteering with a group caring for greyhounds. The chaos around them differs greatly from this brief moment of peace, but they are soon dragged back into the fight to help the rest of the gang. As usual, the episode ends with the gang in even worse shape.

What to expect from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 6?

In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 6, Overage Drinking: A National Concern, the gang’s past comes back to haunt them.

  • When Tammy and Trey, who are now in their 40s, go to Paddy's Pub to get their teenage son out of there, they get into a fight that shows how the gang affects younger people.
  • At the same time, Dennis and Dee try to get back together with their prom dates, which leads to awkward and uncomfortable situations.
  • On the other hand, Frank disappears out of the blue, making Mac and Charlie search for him quickly, adding a mystery and some bad luck to the mix.
  • Fans can expect more of the gang's trademark hilarity as their crazy lives go on, with no sign of real change or redemption.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 6 will be available for streaming on FXX.

