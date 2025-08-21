It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 8 (finale) ending explained: How does Frank’s journey end on The Golden Bachelor?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, episode 8, titled The Golden Bachelor Live, is an unforgettable season finale that takes the gang into the world of reality TV. This episode, which aired on August 20, 2025, brings Frank Reynolds (played by Danny DeVito) into the spotlight as he stars in a parody of The Bachelor - The Golden Bachelor. Viewers can watch this hilarious episode on FX or stream it via Hulu.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 8. Reader’s discretion is required.

Frank’s journey on The Golden Bachelor ended in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 8. Frank finds the answer when he chooses to follow his heart after a lot of chaos and comedy.

He stops acting s*xy like he usually does and chooses to be with Samantha (Carol Kane), a contestant who really gets what he's up to. At the end of the episode, Frank and Sam share a tender moment that ends with a heartfelt proposal.

Frank handles the reality show with his usual strange and rude personality in this episode, while the rest of the gang gets involved in their usual silly schemes. The episode is full of funny moments, sad ones, and some unexpected character moments, especially with Frank and Charlie's mom, Bonnie Kelly.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 8 ending: Does Frank misunderstand The Golden Bachelor?

A still from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via Hulu)

Frank, at the beginning of the episode, joins The Golden Bachelor, a parody of the famous dating reality show The Bachelor. Like always, Frank gets the premise of the show wrong and is horrified to learn that he's supposed to date older women.

Audrey Corsa plays Cock Chewa, a TikTok influencer whom Frank falls in love with after turning down several women. He does some funny things because he wants Chewa, like telling the producers to get her on the show for him, or he'd leave.

But as the show goes on, Frank meets Samantha (Carol Kane), a sharp, smart, and funny contestant who quickly figures out how rude Frank is. During their dinner date, Samantha talks about how she shortened her name to Sam, which shows how vulnerable she really is underneath her tough exterior.

Frank's usual behavior doesn't bother her, but he sends her a note that just says "Dunzo" at first, and then turns his attention to Chewa. It shows a side of Frank that isn't often seen: a man who has trouble with love and connection.

Why does the Gang get involved in Frank's love life?

A still from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via Hulu)

The episode is mostly about Frank, but the rest of the gang also plays a part, though each in their own selfish ways. Dennis and Dee take the time to question Sam, which is a test of her honesty and loyalty.

At the same time, Charlie and Mac look at Chewa, who is a big deal. The gang is once again scared of change, whether it's the thought of losing their inheritance or Charlie's deep fear that someone else might sleep on his couch. Due to this, they do silly things to stop Frank's journey.

A scene in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 finale stands out as Charlie's mom, Bonnie Kelly, returns to The Golden Bachelor finale. Frank has to decide whether he should choose her or Chewa, which makes things tense.

After all of their mischief, the gang sets off an "Elephant Toothpaste Bomb" in the mansion, which causes chaos and turns people into green goblins. These crazy side stories are typical of Sunny and make the already crazy story even stranger.

How does Frank ultimately choose between Sam and Chewa?

A still from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via Hulu)

The most thrilling component of the episode is when Frank has to choose between the two women. At first, it looks like he will pick Chewa because she looks young, and Frank usually likes younger women.

But after a deep conversation with Sam, in which she shares her journey of self-discovery, Frank starts to feel torn. Sam is rude as usual, but he offers Frank something deeper: real friendship and a connection he hasn't had in years.

In a dramatic turn of events, Frank first decides to send Sam home with a note that says "Dunzo." But this move isn't what it seems. Frank thinks about what he did and realizes he was wrong.

Frank runs through the rain to catch Sam before she leaves, which is a touching and unexpected ending to the episode. An adorable scene shows him asking her, "Would you accept this rose and be my wife?" After a sweet kiss, Frank's crazy journey on The Golden Bachelor comes to an end.

A heartfelt farewell and tribute

A still from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via Hulu)

At the end of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 finale episode, Lynne Marie Stewart, who played Bonnie Kelly on the show, is remembered. Stewart died in February 2025, and the show has a touching scene to remember her.

Despite everything that happened, Frank's decision to propose to Sam is a good way to end the season. Frank's search for love doesn't end in a crude joke or something silly for once. Instead, it ends on an honest and emotional moment, one of the few times the character grows.

Overall, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 8 is a perfect balance of absurdity and heart. Frank's journey on The Golden Bachelor is funny, crazy, and emotional in ways that not many other shows can match.

The show makes fun of reality dating shows, but it also talks about love, getting older, and how people can change in strange ways. This episode is one of the best endings in the show's history because it has both funny and sad parts, as well as a touching tribute to a beloved cast member.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 is available to stream on Hulu.

