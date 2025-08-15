It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 8 (finale) release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The finale of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, The Golden Bachelor Live, will air on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. For viewers without cable, the episode will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day, Thursday, August 21, 2025.This is the end of another memorable season with Mac, Charlie, Dee, Dennis, and Frank. As usual, the Gang that runs a bar in South Philly, with their silly actions, caused a lot of chaos. The show's unique humour often comes from the Gang's crazy plans, lack of morals, and selfish behaviour.Episode 8, the season finale, is no different, featuring Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) on The Golden Bachelor Live, a plot that ensures madness and mayhem.It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 8: Release time for all major regions revealedA still from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via FXX)The season finale of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be available at different times across various regions. Here is a breakdown of the release times for major regions:RegionRelease Date &amp; DayRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)August 20, 2025, Wednesday6:00 pmUSA (Eastern Time)August 20, 2025, Wednesday9:00 pmBrazil (BRT)August 20, 2025, Wednesday10:00 pmUK (BST)August 21, 2025, Thursday2:00 amCentral Europe (CET)August 21, 2025, Thursday3:00 amIndia (IST)August 21, 2025, Thursday6:30 amSouth Africa (SAST)August 21, 2025, Thursday3:00 amPhilippines (PHT)August 21, 2025, Thursday9:00 amHow many episodes are left in season 17?A still from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via FXX)The 17th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia had a total of 8 episodes. Fans can't wait to see how this season ends, especially after what happened in episode 7, which set the stage for a dramatic and funny season finale.Is season 17 only available on FXX?A still from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via FXX)No, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 is not exclusive to FXX. While it airs on FXX in the United States, viewers can catch the show on platforms like Disney+ in Canada and Australia.In the U.S., episodes are available for streaming on Hulu the day after they air. For those without cable, services like Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV also offer live streaming options.Recap of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 7 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 7, titled The Gang Gets Ready for Prime Time, the friends participate in a chaotic dinner party where each member tries to outdo the other in a bid for attention. The episode is a great example of how narcissistic the Gang is, as each member does increasingly silly things for attention.To catch the dinner guests' attention, Charlie tries several shocking makeovers, while Dee struggles to be funny. Meanwhile, Mac does dangerous acrobatics to show how tough he is, and Dennis does everything he can to stay young.But the night goes crazy when Frank says that the family Dennis was trying to impress were just actors he hired, which makes all the drama pointless. This absurd twist is typical of It’s Always Sunny, showing that Frank did it simply for his own amusement. This highlights his manipulative nature and love for chaos.Read More: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 7 ending explained: Why did Frank hire actors to be his family?What to expect from the season 17 episode 8 (finale)A still from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via FXX)As Frank Reynolds takes centre stage on The Golden Bachelor Live, the season 17 finale looks like it will be a crazy and funny ride. The episode is likely to feature more of the over-the-top antics, risky behaviour, and dark humour that fans have come to love since the Gang is still stuck in their own world.As always, you can expect random moments that make you think about social norms and deliver biting satire. The finale is likely to bring back characters and plots from earlier in the season, making for an unforgettable end to a crazy season. Also Read: 7 Sitcoms to Watch if You Loved 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'The season 17 finale episode will be available to stream on FXX and Hulu.