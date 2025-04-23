“It was all so special” — Fans lose it as Zedd drops Severance theme live at Coachella with LA Philharmonic

During his April 20, 2025 set at this year's Coachella, record producer and DJ Zedd surprised the audience with a cover of the Severance theme song. To help him play it effectively, he even brought out the LA Philharmonic.

Zed posted a clip of him playing the Severance theme song on X, with the caption:

"From EDM to MDR."

The audience was visibly ecstatic when the Severance theme song started playing and cheered on. Several of the show's and the musician's fans have taken to social media, specifically X, to discuss their excitement.

"This part was sooooo beautiful! Seeing you going from drums to piano, violins in the background, it was all so special! It seems like you had an amazing time over there! Now you have some time for yourself and relax a bit? You deserve it," one user wrote in the comments under Zedd's post of his covering the song.

"My heart is filled with so much love and pride you don’t understand what you made us all feel with this and the whole set. KING," another user wrote.

"Those 4 chords and the orchestra =electric!!" another user wrote sharing a similar sentiment.

That said, several people on the platform also pointed out Severance's "cultural impact", which has made Zedd perform its theme song on a world stage like Coachella.

"Yall can stay off the severance train if you want but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show so incredibly good down to it’s theme song that DJs are bringing out entire Orchestras to play it at Coachella," one person wrote.

"This theme is so Iconic. It just transports you into the world of Lumon !" another wrote.

"Heck yes. I’ve been waiting for Severance theme on piano in public videos for ages," one added.

About Zedd

Zedd performs the Severance theme song at Coachella 2025 (Image via Getty)

Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski (stage name), was born to a Jewish family in the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic. He started his career in music in 2002 and since then has delivered several hits, including singles and collaborations. Some of the most popular songs Zedd has been associated with in the past couple of years include:

Clarity (featuring Foxes)

Break Free (featuring Ariana Grande)

True Colors

Stay (featuring Alessia Cara)

The Middle (featuring Maren Morris & Grey)

Stay the Night (featuring Hayley Williams)

Starving (featuring Hailee Steinfeld & Grey)

I Want You to Know (featuring Selena Gomez)

Get Low (featuring Liam Payne)

Also read: Severance season 2 soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in this series.

About Severance

Severance explores several themes that are highly resonant with the people, especially those working in corporations. The science fiction psychological thriller series explores themes such as work-life balance in a fictional world. The official synopsis of the show from Apple TV highlights the same and mentions:

"In 'Severance,' Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives."

It also notes:

"This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

