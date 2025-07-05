Jennifer Ramsaran's murder: A complete timeline of events

Jennifer Ramsaran, a mother of three, went missing on December 11, 2012, after leaving for a routine shopping trip in New Berlin, New York. Her husband, Ganesh “Remy” Ramsaran, later reported her missing and led police to her phone and blood-stained minivan.

Weeks later, her body was found on a remote road, and her death was ruled a homicide. Her story is featured in Dateline: Unforgettable, produced by Andrea Canning, and is available on Oxygen True Crime.

This installment revisits the investigation, highlights Remy’s affair with his wife's best friend, his controversial trial, and the overturning of his conviction before he ultimately pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Complete timeline of Jennifer Ramsaran's case

What happened on December 11, 2012?

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Brett Jordan)

On December 11, 2012, 36-year-old housewife Jennifer Ramsaran allegedly left her home in New Berlin, New York, to go shopping for a dress for her daughter's holiday concert in Syracuse, which is about 60 miles away. She left between 10 and 11 a.m., according to her husband, IBM project manager Remy Ramsaran, as per NBC News.

Since he hadn't heard from Jennifer all day, Remy was concerned when she failed to return home in the evening and called 911 to report her missing. When Remy later discovered her phone in a creek bed close to Plymouth using the "Find My iPhone" app, suspicion was heightened because previous police sweeps in the same area had turned up nothing.

The investigation into Jennifer Ramsaran's whereabouts was intensified when her father discovered her abandoned Chrysler Town & Country van in a Norwich apartment complex parking lot on December 16, as per NBC News.

Discovery of Jennifer’s Body on February 26, 2013

(Image via Unsplash/ @ David von Diemar)

Jennifer Ramsaran's remains were discovered on a desolate road in Pharsalia, New York, just shy of two months after she vanished. Her unclothed body, found at the bottom of a snow-covered embankment, was frozen, which made determining her cause of death difficult. A medical examiner determined she had probably been hit in the head, and she was declared killed, as per NBC News.

The finding re-focused the inquiry into her husband, Remy Ramsaran, as authorities found inconsistencies in his testimony. Importantly, only a solitary security camera caught him on his professed running route on the morning Jennifer Ramsaran went missing, casting further doubt on his alibi.

Blood was found on a mattress at their residence, and Remy's sweatshirt implicated him further, and it is possible that the murder took place there before she was transported elsewhere, as reported by the Daily Star.

Was Remy Ramsaran behind the murder of Jennifer?

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Zane Priedīte)

Ganesh "Remy" Ramsaran was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in Jennifer Ramsaran's death. A possible motive was revealed by investigators when they discovered his affair with Jennifer Ramsaran's best friend, Eileen Sayles. To hide his tracks, the prosecution contended that Remy killed Jennifer at their house, cleaned up the crime scene, and then disposed of her body, phone, and van.

As per the Daily Star, the prosecution’s theory suggested Remy’s desire to start a new life with Sayles and possibly benefit from Jennifer Ramsaran’s $200,000 life insurance policy. Remy insisted in an interview with Dateline that he had “the perfect life with a wife, children, and girlfriend”, and had no reason to kill his wife, but the blood evidence and his inconsistent alibi led to his arrest. The case drew significant attention as details of the love triangle emerged.

What happened to Remy Ramsaran?

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Tingey Injury Law Firm)

As reported by the Daily Star, Remy Ramsaran’s trial took place in Chenango County, New York. The prosecution presented evidence of bloodstains in the Ramsaran home and on Remy’s sweatshirt, alongside his affair with Eileen Sayles, to establish motive and opportunity.

Former District Attorney Joseph McBride argued that Remy killed Jennifer at home, spent hours cleaning, and then dumped her body, phone, and van before heading to the Norwich YMCA, as per NBC. Remy maintained his innocence, testifying that he had no reason to harm his wife. However, the jury found the evidence compelling and convicted him of second-degree murder after just three hours of deliberation. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Retrial Ordered and Plea Deal of Remy Ramsaran

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Bermix Studio)

A Chenango County judge granted Remy a new trial on October 6, 2022, citing "egregious" conduct on the part of his first lawyer, Gilberto Garcia, who relied on Google for forensic research and had no experience with murder cases. Given that the Ramsaran family had paid Garcia more than $120,000 for his services, Garcia acknowledged accepting the case in spite of his lack of experience, as per NBC.

Garcia violated Remy's right to effective counsel by failing to call expert witnesses and to properly prepare, as the judge's decision made clear. As per WNBF, Unexpectedly, Remy Ramsaran accepted a 22-year sentence after entering a guilty plea to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter on October 26, 2023.

Later, he told Dateline that he maintained his innocence while entering a guilty plea as part of his legal strategy. He is anticipated to serve less than ten years in prison. At the moment, Remy Ramsaran is a prisoner at Chenango County Correctional Facility, as per The Evening Sun.

