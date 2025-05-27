Jose Grinan health struggles explored as beloved Fox 26 Houston News Anchor dies at 72

Former FOX 26 Houston anchor Jose Grinan passed away at 72. The network shared news of his death on May 26. The Houston journalist’s cause of death was not disclosed.

According to the Houston news outlet Chron, Grinan took medical leave in late 2022 and returned to TV in January 2023. A few months later, in July 2023, he officially retired. The outlet reported that the late anchor had experienced a few medical challenges over the years.

Mike McGuff, a media blogger from Houston, reported on his blog in December 2010 that Jose Grinan suffered a stroke but was recovering. In 2021, some viewers inquired about Grinan’s whereabouts, to which Mike responded that the anchor had been off air before. Grinan reportedly underwent neck vertebra surgery in 2014 and back surgery in 2016.

In February 2014, Jose Grinan shared a health update on Facebook following his neck surgery. He acknowledged his online friends' concerns about his absence from FOX 26 and added:

"For the next few weeks, I will be resting and recovering from a neck vertebra surgery that was a bit more complicated and more serious than I thought. But I am so very thankful that I was able to take care of it before it reached that point of no return in my health, especially at my age."

According to another Chron article published in June 2023, Jose Grinan was diagnosed with polymyalgia rheumatica in 2022, which caused his extended hiatus from TV. Per the Cleveland Clinic, polymyalgia rheumatica causes muscle stiffness and leads to aches in the shoulder and hip area.

Chron reported that Grinan had to take steroids as part of his treatment, which, in turn, caused certain side effects, including voice change and cataracts in one of his eyes.

Jose Grinan retired from FOX 26 in 2023

Jose Grinan began working at FOX 26 Houston in 1993 as the channel's first male anchor in its morning news segment. However, before joining the network, the late anchor ventured into cinematography. Grinan reportedly worked on documentaries about the armed forces of the United States.

Praising Grinan's expertise in journalism, FOX 26 wrote:

"He handled everything from natural disasters to high-stakes news events, always with professionalism and grace."

Grinan spent 30 years in the network. He first announced his retirement plans in May 2023, which officially took effect in June of that year. Per Chron, the late anchor expressed a passion for print journalism and shared his wish to write a book.

Reflecting on his broadcasting career at the time, Jose Grinan said he had lasted in this business longer than he had initially expected.

"When you look at morning anchors around the country, not many of them are on for more than 10 years. I just happen to be one who was able to last as long as I could on the morning shift, and I think I'm very blessed to have done that."

Referring to his polymyalgia rheumatica, Grinan said during his retirement announcement:

"Since things were changing with my physiology, I thought it would be best for me to hang up my microphone, so to speak."

Jose Grinan passed away nearly two years after he departed from FOX 26 Houston. On Monday, the network informed the public of Grinan's death. In an Instagram post, they wrote:

"Though José may no longer be with us, his legacy will continue to shine brightly in the stories he told, the lives he touched, and the city he loved."

Jose Grinan is survived by his wife, Kathryn, and their two daughters.

