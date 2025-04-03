Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 ending explained: Who killed the Handler?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 premiered on April 3, 2025, continuing the story of the Nublar Six and their ongoing battle against the dangerous forces that control the dinosaur world. The season concludes many character arcs, with a strong emphasis on the conflict between the Nublar Six and the villains they are attempting to expose.

The finale contains shocking moments, particularly the death of the Handler, which leaves viewers wondering: Who killed the Handler?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3. Readers’ discretion is required.

Throughout the season, the Handler, a key antagonist, is seen attempting to control the deadly Atrociraptors while working for Soyona Santos, who has been planning dangerous missions.

In the Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 finale, following a violent confrontation, it is revealed that the Handler is killed by the Carnotaurus, who swallows her whole, leaving only her whistle. The season concludes with the Nublar Six setting out to stop the nefarious Biosyn organization, leaving room for the next chapter in their saga.

The Handler’s death sums up the ending of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 (Image via Netflix)

The Handler's death at the end of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 is one of the most shocking events of the season. The Handler is in a tough spot because Santos is using a laser pointer to order her Atrociraptors to attack the Handler. But the Handler shows that she is in charge of the raptors by whistle-commanding them, making it possible for the two women to fight harder.

As soon as the Carnotaurus shows up, the Atrociraptors and the gigantic dinosaur start fighting intensely. Amidst all this chaos, the Handler tries to control the Carnotaurus with her whistle, just like she has done with the Atrociraptors so far in the series. The Handler seems to have some kind of power over the dinosaurs for a moment because the Carnotaurus stops and seems to listen to her.

As things get more challenging, Santos becomes desperate. She points to the Carnotaurus and calls it to her. The Atrociraptors and the Carnotaurus then fight in a huge battle. The Handler tries to control the Carnotaurus with her whistle, and for a moment, it looks like she is successful.

However, the next moment, the Carnotaurus attacks her, eating the Handler whole and leaving only her whistle behind.

The Handler’s role in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 before she gets killed

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 (Image via Netflix)

The Handler was an antagonist in the series. She worked closely with Santos to carry out their plans. She was always a threat to the Nublar Six because she watched their every move and was in charge of the deadly Atrociraptors. Since she could control these dinosaurs, the Handler was a deadly enemy, and the hunt for the Nublar Six made the story intriguing.

The characters' lives change drastically after she dies. Now that the Handler is off the picture, the Nublar Six can finally focus on killing Santos and showing how she is connected to the Biosyn group.

The Handler's death is a symbolic end to one of the Nublar Six's most dangerous enemies, paving the way for the next part of their journey.

Santos finally gets caught in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3

A still from Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 (Image via Netflix)

The story becomes more dramatic after the Handler dies. When Santos sees the Handler perish, she stops in her tracks. She was trying to get off the island with the help of the helicopter.

Santos tries to regain control of the situation even though she's temporarily stunned, but things quickly get out of hand. Brooklynn was working undercover to get Santos caught, and she is a key part of the arrest.

As Santos gets ready to run away, Brooklynn tells him that she was only pretending to be loyal to him the whole time. When this is revealed, there is a dramatic fight, and Brooklynn tells the Carnotaurus to attack Darius and Yaz. But before the dinosaur can attack, Ben, Davi, Barry, and French Intelligence step in and calm the Carnotaurus down while capturing Santos.

When Santos is finally caught, Davi, Barry, and the French officers take her into custody, where they plan to get important information about how Biosyn works. Santos and the Nublar Six are no longer at odds with each other, but their journey is far from over.

The Nublar Six’s new mission: Heading to Biosyn’s Headquarters

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 (Image via Netflix)

The last few minutes of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 set up the next part of the series. Santos is caught and taken to be questioned, but the Nublar Six start a new mission.

The group goes to Biosyn's headquarters, which are in the Dolomites in Italy, to stop the company from doing anything dangerous. This mission looks like it will be a big part of a possible season 4, which would add to the conflict with Biosyn and their plans for the dinosaurs.

Meanwhile, Kenji and Sammy are on their own mission and don't know what the Nublar Six should do next. At first, they are focused on finding Smoothie, Bumpy's mother, who they learned has been taken. They end up at the Biosyn Sanctuary, where Bumpy and some other dinosaurs are being held.

The emotional conflict is visible in the Nublar Six

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 (Image via Netflix)

The outside threats in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 are very real, but the Nublar Six's emotional problems are also very important to the story. There are a lot of problems within the group, and Brooklynn's choice to hide her role as an undercover agent for so long makes things worse. This makes a rift, especially between Kenji and Sammy, who feel betrayed by what she did.

Throughout the season, the emotional fallout is clear, with characters like Yaz and Sammy facing personal problems that make their relationships even more tense.

In the last episode of the season, the Nublar Six split up, with some members going their separate ways. They all want to stop Biosyn's dangerous operations, even though they have different feelings about it.

This split makes room for more character growth and possible reunions in future seasons, as the Nublar Six continue to deal with the effects of the decisions and actions they made.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3: A mix of metaphor, symbolism, irony, and more to look at

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 (Image via Netflix)

In Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3, the dinosaurs themselves are a key metaphor for the natural forces that are out of our control. When the Nublar Six fight dinosaurs and human bad guys like Santos and the Handler, the creatures show how messing with nature can have unpredictable and dangerous results.

The dinosaurs in the Jurassic World movies are beyond just threats; they also highlight what happens when people are greedy and arrogant.

The Handler's death is also a sign of losing control. The Handler is shown throughout the season as someone who is trying to control the dangerous dinosaurs.

However, her death at the hands of Carnotaurus clearly depicts how pointless it is to try to control nature. The irony of her fall is that she is eaten by the force she was trying to control, showing that no one can control nature.

Additionally, Brooklynn’s undercover role reflects themes of betrayal and moral ambiguity. Her willingness to blur ethical lines for the greater good highlights the conflict between personal morals and the larger mission. Her actions raise questions about the cost of heroism and the toll of staying true to one’s principles in a corrupt world.

Irony is also present in the relationships between the Nublar Six. The emotional conflicts, particularly between Brooklynn, Sammy, and Yaz, reflect the growing tension as the characters face internal struggles. These conflicts serve as a dramatic irony, as the group is divided at a time when unity is most needed.

Finally, the Biosyn Sanctuary serves as a symbol of captivity and manipulation. The sanctuary is a place where Biosyn hides and exploits the dinosaurs, underscoring the theme of exploitation of both animals and people for profit.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 is streaming on Netflix.

