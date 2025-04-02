What time will Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 be released on Netflix?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3, the third installment of the animated series, will premiere on April 3, 2025, at 12 am on Netflix. In this new season, the story follows the Nublar Six as they confront the aftermath of Brooklynn’s apparent betrayal. The plot spans various new locations, including the perilous terrain of Europe, where they encounter even more dangerous dinosaurs.

The new season will also introduce familiar and new villains, featuring the return of Lewis Dodgson from Jurassic World: Dominion. As the story progresses, the Nublar Six will face their greatest challenges yet, raising questions about how their strained relationships will affect their mission.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 is releasing on April 3, 2025

As mentioned, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 premieres on April 3, 2025, on Netflix at 12 am. For those eager to catch the show as soon as it releases, here is the release schedule for different regions:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, April 3, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 5:00 am UK (BST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) Thursday, April 3, 2025 9:00 am India (IST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 6:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 8:00 pm

Where to watch Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 will be available exclusively on Netflix. Fans can stream the episodes as soon as they are released according to their local time zones.

Plot of the show

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 follows the Nublar Six, a group of teenagers who originally banded together during the events of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous to survive on Isla Nublar.

After escaping the island, they believed they were safe from dinosaurs and their dangers. However, they discover that the world they once knew has changed significantly. People and dinosaurs were forced to coexist in the "Cretaceous" era after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom let dinosaurs go wild. The Nublar Six uncover a global scheme to traffic and exploit dinosaurs, which adds to the chaos in Chaos Theory.

A still from Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Image via Netflix)

After trying to live normal lives, the group is pulled into a dangerous world where dishonest individuals and mysterious factions like the DPW (Dinosaur Protection Group) are exploiting dinosaurs. The Nublar Six face greater peril if they reveal these shady dealings.

In season 2, the group experiences betrayal when Brooklynn seemingly aligns herself with the mysterious Soyona Santos, also known as The Broker, a significant player in the illegal dinosaur trade.

Following Brooklynn to Europe, the team encounters perilous dinosaurs, criminal enterprises, and the Broker's enigmatic connections to BioSyn, a genetic corporation experimenting with dinosaurs. With the conspiracy more complicated than they imagined, season 3 is about to showcase more exciting fights and revelations.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 — What’s in the trailer?

The trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 opens with a tense tone, hinting at the rising stakes of the series. The opening line sets the stage for the characters' internal and external conflicts:

"Building strong relationships is like playing chess; the queen can't win alone, no matter how powerful she is."

The Nublar Six are depicted flying with a dinosaur in a scene that highlights the perilous nature of their lives in a world where dinosaurs exist beyond Isla Nublar. As the group approaches the Italian border, tensions rise when Ben reveals,

"We're near the Italian border, which means we're only a few miles away from what my girlfriend..."

This hints at the mysterious location and the consequences tied to this revelation.

Ben and his friends find themselves possibly collaborating with BioSyn, a dangerous genetic corporation, which changes the scene. The trailer hints at a significant moment with the line, "Sometimes you have to play the game," indicating that the Nublar Six may need to make tough decisions to survive by aligning with powerful forces.

The action heightens as characters face emotional and physical challenges. Brooklynn's statement, "This isn't who you really are," reflects her increasing tension with the group.

Cast of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3

The cast of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 remains mostly unchanged for the third season. Paul-Mikel Williams will lead the Nublar Six under Darius into even more dangerous territory.

Returning are Darren Barnet as Kenji, Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina, Raini Rodriguez as Sam, and Sean Giambrone as Ben. Kiersten Kelly will portray Brooklynn instead of Jenna Ortega. Dichen Lachman reprises her role as Soyona Santos, the antagonist, while Adam Harrington provides the voice for Lewis Dodgson.

Recap of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2

When the second season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory ended, big things happened that set the stage for the upcoming third season.

Stopping the trade in dinosaurs was Soyona Santos's biggest job as leader of the Nublar Six. After finding out disturbing facts about the trafficking network, the group found themselves in new, perilous situations, including a dramatic showdown with Santos.

Brooklynn appears to betray her friends by staying with Santos to help her figure out how her criminal scheme works. This choice caused the Nublar Six to split, which led to tension and uncertainty within the group. The episode also revealed that the Broker was employed by BioSyn, the notorious genetic company from Jurassic World: Dominion.

As the group reunited to investigate the trafficking network, they encountered a dangerous situation involving genetically modified dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 will release on Netflix on April 3, 2025.

