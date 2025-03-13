5 key details about Jaz Granderson's murder

Jaz Granderson, a former football player and assistant coach at De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, was fatally shot during a carjacking on October 16, 2017. The 27-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of South St. Louis, where witnesses reported hearing a gunshot followed by the sound of his Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding away, as per The Cinemaholic report of March 12, 2025.

Authorities later connected his murder to a series of carjackings orchestrated through a dating app by Kurt Wallace and his accomplice, Jherrica Dixon. Wallace, who had a history of violent crimes, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty in September 2023, as per The Cinemaholic. The case was featured in Murder Under the Friday Night Lights on ID, shedding light on the events leading to Granderson’s death.

Years later, his father, Johnny Granderson, continues to honour his son's legacy through community outreach, as noted in KSDK on February 14, 2024, ensuring Jaz Granderson’s impact is remembered.

5 key insights about Jaz Granderson's murder explored

The murder of Jaz Granderson, an assistant football coach at De Smet Jesuit High School, was part of a larger series of violent carjackings that shook St. Louis in 2017.

Investigations linked his death to an organized scheme involving a dating app and a group of perpetrators, with Kurt Wallace identified as the gunman. Wallace was later convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison. Below are five key insights into the case and its legal developments.

1) The circumstances of Jaz Granderson’s murder

On October 16, 2017, Jaz Granderson was shot and left wounded in the 300 block of Hill in South St. Louis. A witness reported hearing a gunshot followed by the sound of his Jeep Grand Cherokee accelerating away at high speed. When authorities arrived, Granderson was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, as per The Cinemaholic.

Granderson’s death was linked to a broader series of carjackings, with incidents occurring on September 16, 2017, in the 300 block of Walsh Street and October 15, 2017, in the 5800 block of Kennerly Avenue, as documented by justice.gov on February 14, 2024. Investigators discovered that Wallace, along with his accomplice Jherrica Dixon, used a dating app to lure victims before ambushing them.

2) Kurt Wallace’s history of carjackings and violence

Wallace was not a first-time offender. Before Granderson’s murder, he had a record of violent offenses, including multiple carjackings. In one instance, he shot a driver in the shoulder while stealing a Chevrolet Monte Carlo in September 2017. The following month, he shot another victim in the leg while stealing a Cadillac CTS, as per justice.gov.

Authorities linked Wallace and Dixon to these crimes through digital and forensic evidence. Dixon played a key role by arranging meetups, while Wallace carried out the assaults, according to The Cinemaholic.

3) Wallace’s 2019 jail escape and recapture

While awaiting trial, Wallace escaped from the Lincoln County Jail on July 15, 2019, alongside another inmate, James Flannel. The two used makeshift tools, from broken electric hair clippers, to saw through a metal bar and break free. They later carjacked a vehicle near the jail and led police on a high-speed chase that ended when their stolen car crashed, as noted in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 17, 2019.

After their arrest, both men admitted to the escape and carjacking. Wallace was charged with additional offences related to his jailbreak, which factored into his sentencing, as per justice.gov.

4) Legal proceedings and sentencing

In September 2023, Wallace pleaded guilty to multiple counts of carjacking, firearm offenses, and escape. On February 14, 2024, US District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced him to 60 years in prison. Prosecutors highlighted the brutality of his crimes, emphasizing that his use of a firearm resulted in multiple victims suffering serious injuries and the loss of Jaz Granderson, as noted in justice.gov.

The justive.gov report also noted that Dixon, who assisted Wallace in setting up the carjackings, was sentenced to 19 years in prison. Another accomplice, Floyd Barber, received 22 years for his role in multiple crimes, including the fatal carjacking of Granderson.

5) The Granderson family’s response and legacy

Following the conviction, Granderson’s father, Johnny Granderson, publicly addressed his son’s tragic death. Speaking to KSDK on February 14, 2024, he reflected on his journey toward healing.

“I was so upset… time helped me move on and put me in the place that I’m in now,” Johnny said.

Despite the loss, he has continued his son's legacy through The Jaz Granderson Foundation, which provides resources and support for young athletes and underprivileged children.

“He always helped the youth in the community. That’s what I want his legacy to be,” Johnny stated.

The murder of Jaz Granderson led to the dismantling of a violent carjacking ring that had plagued St. Louis. His case was later featured in Murder Under the Friday Night Lights on ID, in an episode titled Caught in a Trap, providing a detailed look at the circumstances surrounding his death and the legal battle that followed.

Through his father’s efforts, Granderson’s impact on the community remains a lasting tribute to his dedication as a coach and mentor.

