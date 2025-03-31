Landman season 2: How to be part of the Taylor Sheridan's series

Landman season 2 is currently in production, and fans are eager to know more about what’s coming next. While Paramount+ has yet to announce an official release date, the series is moving forward with filming in various locations across Texas.

Landman's raw depiction of the oil sector and the interwoven human drama has drawn much interest. Known for developing shows like Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan has deftly blended drama and western motifs in this series.

This post is for you if you have been curious about how Landman season 2 would involve you. Legacy Casting is seeking extras; with shooting taking place in several Texas sites, you may have a good chance of being involved.

Getting a role as an extra in Landman season 2 is an exciting opportunity for fans who want to get a closer look at the production. The procedure is fairly straightforward.

The first step is to build a profile on MyCastingFile if you wish to be on-screen. From there, you may apply for particular parts that suit your appearance and schedule. Here is your opportunity to join the cast.

Want to be a part of Landman season 2? Here’s how

To land a role as an extra in Landman season 2, you will need to follow a few steps. First, check MyCastingFile for open casting calls. These are updated regularly and provide detailed information about the roles needed. Whether you have a truck or are looking to appear as a nurse or a senior citizen, there are many opportunities for you to be part of the series.

Step 1: Create a profile on MyCastingFile

Your first step should be to go to MyCastingFile, a tool Legacy Casting uses to locate extras for several projects, including Landman season 2. After establishing a profile, you may start applying for positions that suit your background. You will be required to provide information on your availability and experience as well as a headshot.

Step 2: Check for casting calls

Next, you’ll need to check for casting calls related to Landman regularly. Legacy Casting lists open positions, including nursing home residents, paramedics, and truck drivers.

If you qualify for any of the positions, you may apply directly via MyCastingFile. Some positions call for particular traits, such as having a dirty truck for particular scenes, so be sure to read the job specifics thoroughly.

Step 3: Apply and get booked

Once you’ve found a role that interests you, submit your application. If chosen, the casting team will contact you with instructions. You may be asked to submit additional information or a short video to prove your suitability for some roles. Once booked, expect a day of filming!

More about Landman season 2

Landman season 2 picks up from where season 1 left off, with Tommy Norris in a complicated position at M-Tex Oil. Tommy ends up taking a leadership position he never sought following the unexpected passing of his boss, Monty Miller.

Season 2 may explore Tommy's relationships, especially with the cartel head Galino, and his complex family dynamics more deeply, given several storylines spinning around oil, family, and power struggles.

The series continues to address power abuse, oil industry environmental impact, and economic inequality. Tommy faces new threats and alliances, which will increase tension and drama. As Billy Bob Thornton returns as the main character, the second season will feature many of the same cast members and some newcomers.

Landman season 1 is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

