Landman season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other updates so far

Landman season 2 will premiere on November 16, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+, continuing the West Texas oil drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Billy Bob Thornton returns as Tommy Norris, a petroleum landman and operations executive at M-Tex Oil, navigating corporate politics, criminal threats, and family pressures. The new season adds Sam Elliott to the cast, bringing fresh dynamics and tension.

Following season 1’s cliffhanger, which included cartel threats and shifting alliances, season 2 is set to explore the fallout and deepen the portrayal of West Texas’ volatile oilfields. Inspired by the Boomtown podcast, the series premiered in November 2024 and was renewed in March 2025.

Exact release date for Landman season 2, and how many episodes will there be in the series

Landman season 2 (Image via Paramount Plus)

Landman season 2 will be released on Sunday, November 16, 2025, according to Paramount+. The platform has not officially announced the full season schedule yet, but it is likely going to be the same as season 1, which had a two-episode launch and then one episode shown every week.

If the pattern continues, the season will likely run through January 2026. The total episode count for season 2 is expected to remain at 10, maintaining the series’ steady pacing and allowing for both plot and character development without unnecessary filler. Here is the region-wise schedule for the season 2's premiere:

Time Zone Premiere Time Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 12 am November 16, 2025 Mountain Standard Time (MST) 1 am November 16, 2025 Central Standard Time (CST) 2 am November 16, 2025 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 3 am November 16, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 7 am November 16, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 8 am November 16, 2025 Singapore Standard Time (SGT) 3 pm

November 16, 2025 Hong Kong Standard Time (HKT) 3 pm November 16, 2025 Korea Standard Time (KST) 4 pm November 16, 2025 Philippine Standard Time (PHT) 3 pm November 16, 2025

Where to watch Landman season 2? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Landman (Image via Paramount Plus)

In the US and other places where Paramount+ is accessible, Landman season 2 will only be available on that service. The show will be available to stream around the world in places where Paramount+ is available, like Canada, Australia, and the UK.

There are no plans right now for a simultaneous linear television broadcast. But other Taylor Sheridan shows, like Yellowstone, have been made available on cable following their streaming run.

To watch the episodes on release day, viewers will need a Paramount+ subscription. The platform has subscription levels with and without commercials, with the base plan starting at $7.99 per month. The ad-free level lets you save videos to watch offline. In places where Paramount+ isn't available, the show may be made available to local broadcasters or streaming services at a later time.

All cast members in Landman season 2 and their characters

Landman (Image via Paramount Plus)

Landman season 2 returns with its core cast and new additions. Billy Bob Thornton reprises Tommy Norris, a petroleum landman and operations VP at M-Tex Oil. Ali Larter returns as Angela Norris, his ex-wife, while Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph play their children, Cooper and Ainsley, respectively.

Andy Garcia is back as cartel boss Gallino. Paulina Chavez plays Ariana Medina, Kayla Wallace is Rebecca Falcone, Mark Collie returns as Sheriff Walt Joeberg, James Jordan as petroleum engineer Dale Bradley, and Demi Moore as Cami Miller.

New cast members include Sam Elliott in an undisclosed role and Stefania Spampinato as Gallino’s wife. Recurring season 1 stars may also return.

What to expect from Landman season 2?

Landman (Image via Paramount Plus)

Landman season 2 begins after the conclusion of the first season. Tommy Norris survived his confrontation with Gallino, while Monty Miller’s death created a leadership gap at M-Tex Oil, affecting company operations.

The season will cover the political, economic, and criminal dimensions of the next oil boom. Tommy’s responsibilities in both business and family matters will increase, with Angela, Cooper, and Ainsley addressing their challenges.

The second season of Landman premieres on November 16, 2025, continuing Paramount+’s high-stakes oilfield drama with an expanded cast. Jon Hamm does not return, while Sam Elliott and Stefania Spampinato join, introducing new storylines. No confirmation has been made about it being the final season, leaving room for future installments.

The series blends corporate intrigue, family drama, and crime, following Tommy Norris in the volatile West Texas oil industry. Returning characters and new additions ensure the season broadens both the narrative scope and character development, building on the momentum of the record-setting first season.

