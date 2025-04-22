Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 3: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 is bringing its high-stakes drama, and is shaping up to be one of the most emotionally charged offerings so far. With Detective Elliot Stabler back amid the mayhem, the latest story has him investigating the illegal world of global smuggling.

Episode 3 should raise the stakes even further with its aftermath from the harrowing scenes that put fans on pins and needles in episode 2. Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 3, titled Paranza dei Bambini, is scheduled to release on NBC on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Season 5 premiered with Stabler undercover on a mission that's already left him battered and shaken. Episode 2, however, took an especially unique and emotional path, making the detective relive his trauma in real life as well as dream worlds. Now that the stakes have been raised and a sense of urgency is apparent, the upcoming episode will also keep Stabler's quest for justice — and survival — in full swing.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Release date and time

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 3 will air on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below is the release schedule for all the regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time ET (Eastern Time) Thursday, April 24, 2025 10:00 p.m. CT (Central Time) Thursday, April 24, 2025 9:00 p.m. MT (Mountain Time) Thursday, April 24, 2025 8:00 p.m. PT (Pacific Time) Thursday, April 24, 2025 7:00 p.m. GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, April 25, 2025 2:00 a.m. CET (Central European Time) Friday, April 25, 2025 4:00 a.m. IST (India Standard Time) Friday, April 25, 2025 7:30 a.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Where to watch

There are two main platforms where viewers can watch the new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime. First, the episode will be broadcast on NBC, the official home of the Law & Order franchise, on April 24, 2025. Cable TV or digital antenna viewers can watch the episode as it airs on their local NBC station at the designated time.

What to expect in Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 3

A still from Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Season 5 episode 3 promises to heighten the stakes quite a bit as Stabler is still walking through the minefield of his undercover mission. There will be escalating tensions as his false persona comes under increasing attention from members of the smuggling syndicate, leaving him in tighter and tighter spots.

Fans can also expect discoveries about the mechanics of the human trafficking organization, probably bringing more senior criminals involved in the business.

Stabler's emotional arc will also be at the front and center, as he develops personal relationships with the victims and grapples with the ethical boundaries of his undercover position. These encounters are guaranteed to bring emotional depth to the action-oriented story.

In the background, the Organized Crime Task Force will continue to be actively engaged, working to process evidence, find leads, and provide backup to Stabler as he goes deeper into enemy territory. The episode promises to continue the series' signature blend of suspenseful action, layered drama, and relevant social commentary, ensuring that viewers remain fully engaged as the plot thickens.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 2 recap

Episode 2, titled Dante's Inferno, opened with a traumatic event — Stabler was critically injured in a semi-truck crash while on his mission. Rushed into the hospital with a severe brain injury, doctors cautioned his family that he could be unconscious for days.

While Stabler remained in a coma, the episode veered surreal, delving into dreamlike visions of symbolism, including encounters with his ex-partner Olivia Benson and a cryptic sex worker named Bunny.

Meanwhile, in the real world, his family members, like his brother Randall and mother Bernadette, stood nervously by his bedside. Bernadette gave a dramatic monologue regarding the fear of being part of a police officer's family, giving a tender moment of weakness. Olivia Benson also hovered nearby, exemplifying the inseparable relationship she had with Stabler through times of support and silent understanding.

Later, Stabler recovered. Defying medical orders, he went to the hospital and left to save a prostitute in peril — an action that reflected his uncompromising commitment to his job and the people he was trying to save. The episode perfectly merged emotion, symbolism, and action, setting the stage for even greater stakes in the upcoming episode.

With Stabler recovering and the mission increasingly dangerous by the second, Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 3 is sure to bring another unmissable installment.

Catch the latest episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 streaming on Peacock.

