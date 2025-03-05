Lil Kev on BET+: Full list of cast for the latest animated series

The new BET+ original animated series Lil Kev is set to premiere its pilot episode on March 6, 2025. Created by Kevin Hart, the series is inspired by his own childhood experiences in North Philadelphia during the 1990s. Hart, who also serves as the executive producer, voices the lead character, young Kevin, who lives in a tough neighborhood with unrelenting optimism.

The cast features Wanda Sykes as Kevin's mother, Nancy, and Deon Cole as Uncle Richard Jr. Additional cast members include Cree Summer, Mo Collins, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, who round out the ensemble.

According to the synopsis, the series follows 12-year-old Kevin as he faces the challenges of his neighborhood life with optimism. His mom works nights, and his brother is a troublemaker. Additionally, the series highlights how his dad wants to reconnect, and his uncle offers dubious advice.

Lil Kev: List of characters and their voice cast

1) Kevin Hart as young Kevin

Lil Kev executive producer Kevin Hart will also voice the lead character (Image via Facebook/Kevin Hart)

Kevin Hart, American comedian, actor, and producer, will voice the lead character, young Kevin, in Lil Kev. In the animated show, Hart voices 12-year-old Kevin, who faces the challenges of growing up in 1993 North Philadelphia. Kevin continues to hustle through it all, despite his mom working nights, his brother getting into trouble, his father wanting to reconnect, and his uncle offering questionable advice.

Hart, a multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominee, is known for his iconic roles in the Jumanji sequels, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019). His career also includes performances in Undeclared (2001), Scary Movie 3 (2003), and Think Like a Man (2012).

2) Wanda Sykes as Nancy

Wanda Sykes as Nancy, Kevin’s mother (Image via Facebook/Wanda Sykes)

Wanda Sykes, ranked among Entertainment Weekly’s 25 Funniest People in America, will voice the character of Nancy, young Kevin's mother in Lil Kev. Nancy works nights to support her family while navigating the challenges of raising a son in North Philadelphia. As the nurturing but tough mother, she guides young Kevin through the obstacles he faces in their rough neighborhood.

Sykes has made a name for herself in stand-up comedy and television. She gained early recognition with her special Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied (2003) and has since starred in multiple projects, including Wanda Does It (2004), Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000), and Crank Yankers (2002).

3) Deon Cole as Uncle Richard Jr.

Deon Cole as Uncle Richard Jr., Kevin’s uncle (Image via Facebook/Deon Cole)

In Lil Kev, Cole voices Uncle Richard Jr., a character who provides questionable but heartfelt advice to young Kevin. As an influential figure in Kevin’s life, Uncle Richard Jr. offers guidance through his own unorthodox ways, adding both humor and wisdom to the family dynamic.

Deon Cole is an actor and writer best known for his roles in Black-ish (2014), The Harder They Fall (2021), and Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016). Cole’s distinct comedic style has earned him recognition across both television and film, with Black-ish showcasing his memorable portrayal of Charlie.

Lil Kev: List of supporting voice cast

The new animated show is bringing together a talented ensemble of voice actors for its anticipated animated series. In addition to the above-mentioned characters, the show features a diverse cast that brings even more energy to the 1993 North Philadelphia setting.

Cree Summer as Gerald

Mo Collins as Mrs. O'Lady

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes as Marisol

Affion Crockett as Darnell

Justin Hires as Chin Check

Patricia Williams as Tiki

Jamar Malachi Neighbors as Robert

Aiko Tanaka as Mrs. Park

Wé Ani as Rhe Rhe

Rick Ingraham as Lucky

Melia Mills as Keisha

Tyree Elaine as Sapphire

Jaden Libran as Omar

Freddy Lockhart as Principal Johnson

Loretta Devine

Don’t miss Lil Kev, premiering on March 6, 2025, exclusively on BET+.

