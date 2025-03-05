Kevin Hart's Lil Kev is an adult-animated drama series created by Hartbeat Entertainment in collaboration with BET+. The show will be available for streaming on BET+ starting March 6, 2025. This half-hour series is inspired by Kevin Hart's experiences growing up in North Philadelphia.

Lil Kev takes us back to 1993 when 12-year-old Kevin Hart lived in a world of imagination. The animated series blends fantasy and reality to bring his childhood experiences to life.

Kevin Hart voices his younger self, with Wanda Sykes as his mother, Nancy, and Deon Cole as his uncle, Richard Jr., who has just returned from prison. With humor and heart, the show captures Kevin’s early years and the moments that shaped him.

Lil Kev: Release date and where to watch?

The half-hour animated series, Lil Kev, will be available to stream on Bet+ starting March 6, 2025. The Essential Plan (with ads) for BET+ is available at $5.99 per month or $54.99 annually.

The Premium Plan (ads-free) is offered at $10.99 per month or $104.99 per year. BET+ is mainly accessible in the United States, and access may be limited in other countries due to licensing restrictions and regional limitations. International viewers may need to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access BET+ content.

What is Lil Kev all about?

The series is based on Kevin Hart’s life at the age of 12, focusing on his imagination and optimism. The series portrays how, despite facing challenges, he continues to move forward with determination and hope. Throughout this journey, his mother, Nancy, supported him with her unwavering hard work and dedication.

In this series, Wanda Sykes portrays Nancy, Kevin’s hardworking and "God-fearing" mother. As an ER nurse, she struggles with her night shifts while trying to keep her son on the right path.

Deon Cole portrays Richard in the series, Nancy’s brother and Kevin’s uncle. Recently out of prison, Richard stirs up trouble with his unconventional advice. Meanwhile, Kevin stays determined, working hard and moving forward with unwavering perseverance despite the surrounding challenges.

According to Variety, Kevin Hart said:

“I’m excited to deepen the partnership between Hartbeat and BET on a project so close to my heart. With comedy veterans Wanda and Deon alongside me, we’re bringing Lil Kev to life—a hilarious celebration of stories inspired by my Philly roots, a place that will always be home to me.”

The logline for the series states:

"Set in 1993 North Philadelphia, the adult animated series “Lil Kev” follows 12-year-old Kevin Hart, whose wild imagination and unshakable optimism constantly collide with his neighborhood’s harsh realities. At the same time, his no-nonsense mother, Nancy, juggles night shifts as an E.R. nurse while waging a one-woman war to keep Kev on track."

The synopsis for the series reads:

"No easy feat with his mischievous older brother Robert blazing all the wrong trails, his train-wrecking father Henry’s outrageous attempts to win Nancy back, and his ex-con uncle Richard Jr.’s questionable life advice. Through it all, Lil Kev navigates his rocky upbringing with humor, hustle, and heart, surrounded by the unforgettable characters who will propel him to comedy superstardom.”

Lil Kev will be available for streaming from March 6, 2025, only on Bet+.

