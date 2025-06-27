Mad Men soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored

Mad Men's classical musical landscape was instrumental in transporting viewers to the sophisticated world of 1960s Madison Avenue. The critically acclaimed show, which aired from 2007 to 2015, brilliantly blended period-authentic songs with contemporary compositions to create an immersive sound experience that perfectly captured the time's cultural evolution.
David Carbonara served as the primary composer for Mad Men throughout seven seasons. An American film and TV composer, Carbonara is best known for his work on the critically acclaimed TV series Mad Men. Mad Men won multiple awards, including four consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series and three Golden Globes.
All the soundtracks of Mad Men
Season 1 of Mad Men
Band of Gold (Rerecorded) – Don Cherry
The Twenty-Third Floor – David Carbonara
The New Girl – David Carbonara
These Modern Times – David Carbonara
Shangri-La – Robert Maxwell
Caravan – David Carbonara
Caravan - Instrumental/Remastered – Gordon Jenkins
Deep Purple – Santo & Johnny
On the Street Where You Live – Vic Damone
Baby Come to Me – Laura Fygi
Kim's Blues – Primo Kim
Every Boy Like Me – Kerry Adams
Mad Men Suite – David Carbonara
'Till Death Do Us Part – Jimmy McHugh, Buddy Kaye & O. Hawes
I Can Dream, Can't I? – The Andrews Sisters
Great Divide – The Cardigans
The Carousel – David Carbonara
First Kiss – David Carbonara
Hollywood Holiday – Frank Samuels
There's a Move You Make – Dick Walter
The Marriage of Figaro Act I (Duet) Cinque, Dieci, Venti – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Voi che sapete – Dame Joan Sutherland, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Richard Bonynge
P.S. I Love You – Bobby Vinton
Voi Che Sapete Che Cosa È Amor – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Melody in Moccasins – Wilfred Burns
Driving Instructor – Bob Newhart
Liebestraum in A-Flat Major, S. 541 No. 3 – Jerome Rose
Manhattan – Ella Fitzgerald & The Buddy Bregman Orchestra
Blue in Green – Miles Davis
You – The Aquatones
Non Dimenticar – Percy Faith
Don's Meeting With Adam – David Carbonara
Babylon – David Carbonara
Lipstick – David Carbonara
Botch-A-Me – Rosemary Clooney
Night and Day – Luiz Bonfá
There Will Never Be Another You – Bud Powell
The Men of Sterling-Cooper – David Carbonara
Dinner Jazz – Ben Lasker
Candid Snaps – Curt Andersen
Concierto de Aranjuez: Adagio – Miles Davis, Joaquin Rodrigo, Gil Evans
The Choo-Choo-Cha-Cha – Rinky Dinks
The Twist – Chubby Checker
(Gimme That) Old Time Religion – Jim Reeves
My Special Angel – Bobby Helms
Volare – The McGuire Sisters
Agua De Beber – Antonio Carlos Jobim, Astrud Gilberto
Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words) – Julie London
Metro Polka – Frankie Laine
Gopher Mambo – Yma Sumac
Hot Dog – The Trilites
Don't Think Twice, It's All Right – Bob Dylan
Season 2 of Mad Men
Let's Twist Again – Chubby Checker
Song of India (Chanson Hindoue) – Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
My Last Love – Benny Green & Tony Crombie
Crooked Woman – Edd Henry
Sukiyaki – Kyu Sakamoto
Congratulations Honey – Baby Washington, The Plants
Temptation Is Hard to Fight – George McGregor & the Bronzettes
Blue Room – Perry Como
The Infanta – The Decemberists
Lounge Girl – Hiram Bronkelstein
How Mable Get Sable Cha Cha Cha – David Carbonara
Mad Men Suite – David Carbonara
The Carousel – David Carbonara
Toys for Boys (Remastered) – Manfred Minnich
The Men of Sterling-Cooper – David Carbonara
Couleur café – Serge Gainsbourg
Piece of Cake – New York Jazz Ensemble
I'm in Love – The Pentagons
Break It to Me Gently – Brenda Lee
If You'll Be Mine – The Blue Notes
Grand Battement (Don Quixote) – David Howard, Dmitry Polischuk
Serenade for String Orchestra in C Major, Op. 48: II. Valse – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, The Goldberg Ensemble, Malcolm Layfield
Early in the Morning – Peter, Paul & Mary
Pot Can't Talk About the Kettle – Helene Smith
I'm Through With Love – Marilyn Monroe
Swingin' Saints – The Gigalo's
Bubbles In the Wine – Lawrence Welk
Telstar – The Tornadoes
Misirlou – Martin Denny
Girl From Copacabana – Marc Durst
What'll I Do – Johnny Mathis
Girl From Brazil – Marc Durst
Peer Gynt Suite No. 1: In the Hall of the Mountain King – Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Don and Betty in Rome – David Carbonara
Treat You Right – The Sevilles
Cup of Loneliness – George Jones
In the Hall of the Mountain King – Mad Men Cast
Betty Walks Alone – David Carbonara
Stranger on the Shore – Acker Bilk
Heavenly Girl (Full Vocal Mix) – Terry Day
Season 3 of Mad Men
ye Bye Birdie (From "Bye Bye Birdie") – Ann-Margret
The Men of Sterling-Cooper – David Carbonara
To Be Loved – The Pentagons
Dominique – The Singing Nun (Soeur Sourire)
Score Suite 1 – David Carbonara
Where Is Love? – Keith Hamshere
Moonglow – Benny Goodman
The End of the World – Skeeter Davis
Shahdaroba – Roy Orbison
Season 4 of Mad Men
The Arrival – David Carbonara
Tobacco Road (Re-Recorded) – The Nashville Teens
First Kiss – David Carbonara
Old Cape Cod – Patti Page
House Of The Rising Sun – The Animals
Ladder of Success – Skeeter Davis
Bleecker Street – Simon & Garfunkel
Trust In Me – Etta James
I Got You Babe – Sonny & Cher
Season 5 of Mad Men
Zou Bisou, Bisou – Jessica Paré
In the Shadow of the Valley – Lost Weekend Western Swing Band
The "In" Crowd – Ramsey Lewis Trio
Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor – Tchaikovsky
Hotel Bossa – David Carbonara
Name Game – Shirley Ellis
Season 6 of Mad Men
octurne in E-Flat Major, Op. 9 No. 2 – Frederic Chopin
Hawaiian Wedding Song – Elvis Presley
Bonnie And Clyde – Serge Gainsbourg, Brigitte Bardot
Love Is Blue – Paul Mauriat
Going Out of My Head – Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66
Both Sides Now – Judy Collins
Season 7 of Mad Men
ou Keep Me Hangin' On – Vanilla Fudge
This Will Be Our Year – The Zombies
If 6 Was 9 – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Petite Fleur – Chris Barber's Jazz Band
My Way – Frank Sinatra
Space Oddity – David Bowie
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face – Roberta Flack
Hello, I Love You – The Doors
These are the combined soundtracks of Mad Men. Let us know in the comment section which one you have heard on loop while watching the series.