Mad Men soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored

Mad Men's classical musical landscape was instrumental in transporting viewers to the sophisticated world of 1960s Madison Avenue. The critically acclaimed show, which aired from 2007 to 2015, brilliantly blended period-authentic songs with contemporary compositions to create an immersive sound experience that perfectly captured the time's cultural evolution.

David Carbonara served as the primary composer for Mad Men throughout seven seasons. An American film and TV composer, Carbonara is best known for his work on the critically acclaimed TV series Mad Men. Mad Men won multiple awards, including four consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series and three Golden Globes.

All the soundtracks of Mad Men

Season 1 of Mad Men

Season 1 of Mad Men

Band of Gold (Rerecorded) – Don Cherry

The Twenty-Third Floor – David Carbonara

The New Girl – David Carbonara

These Modern Times – David Carbonara

Shangri-La – Robert Maxwell

Caravan – David Carbonara

Caravan - Instrumental/Remastered – Gordon Jenkins

Deep Purple – Santo & Johnny

On the Street Where You Live – Vic Damone

Baby Come to Me – Laura Fygi

Kim's Blues – Primo Kim

Every Boy Like Me – Kerry Adams

Mad Men Suite – David Carbonara

'Till Death Do Us Part – Jimmy McHugh, Buddy Kaye & O. Hawes

I Can Dream, Can't I? – The Andrews Sisters

Great Divide – The Cardigans

The Carousel – David Carbonara

First Kiss – David Carbonara

Hollywood Holiday – Frank Samuels

There's a Move You Make – Dick Walter

The Marriage of Figaro Act I (Duet) Cinque, Dieci, Venti – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Voi che sapete – Dame Joan Sutherland, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Richard Bonynge

P.S. I Love You – Bobby Vinton

Voi Che Sapete Che Cosa È Amor – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Melody in Moccasins – Wilfred Burns

Driving Instructor – Bob Newhart

Liebestraum in A-Flat Major, S. 541 No. 3 – Jerome Rose

Manhattan – Ella Fitzgerald & The Buddy Bregman Orchestra

Blue in Green – Miles Davis

You – The Aquatones

Non Dimenticar – Percy Faith

Don's Meeting With Adam – David Carbonara

Babylon – David Carbonara

Lipstick – David Carbonara

Botch-A-Me – Rosemary Clooney

Night and Day – Luiz Bonfá

There Will Never Be Another You – Bud Powell

The Men of Sterling-Cooper – David Carbonara

Dinner Jazz – Ben Lasker

Candid Snaps – Curt Andersen

Concierto de Aranjuez: Adagio – Miles Davis, Joaquin Rodrigo, Gil Evans

The Choo-Choo-Cha-Cha – Rinky Dinks

The Twist – Chubby Checker

(Gimme That) Old Time Religion – Jim Reeves

My Special Angel – Bobby Helms

Volare – The McGuire Sisters

Agua De Beber – Antonio Carlos Jobim, Astrud Gilberto

Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words) – Julie London

Metro Polka – Frankie Laine

Gopher Mambo – Yma Sumac

Hot Dog – The Trilites

Don't Think Twice, It's All Right – Bob Dylan

Season 2 of Mad Men

Season 2 of Mad Men

Let's Twist Again – Chubby Checker

Song of India (Chanson Hindoue) – Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

My Last Love – Benny Green & Tony Crombie

Crooked Woman – Edd Henry

Sukiyaki – Kyu Sakamoto

Congratulations Honey – Baby Washington, The Plants

Temptation Is Hard to Fight – George McGregor & the Bronzettes

Blue Room – Perry Como

The Infanta – The Decemberists

Lounge Girl – Hiram Bronkelstein

How Mable Get Sable Cha Cha Cha – David Carbonara

Mad Men Suite – David Carbonara

The Carousel – David Carbonara

Toys for Boys (Remastered) – Manfred Minnich

The Men of Sterling-Cooper – David Carbonara

Couleur café – Serge Gainsbourg

Piece of Cake – New York Jazz Ensemble

I'm in Love – The Pentagons

Break It to Me Gently – Brenda Lee

If You'll Be Mine – The Blue Notes

Grand Battement (Don Quixote) – David Howard, Dmitry Polischuk

Serenade for String Orchestra in C Major, Op. 48: II. Valse – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, The Goldberg Ensemble, Malcolm Layfield

Early in the Morning – Peter, Paul & Mary

Pot Can't Talk About the Kettle – Helene Smith

I'm Through With Love – Marilyn Monroe

Swingin' Saints – The Gigalo's

Bubbles In the Wine – Lawrence Welk

Telstar – The Tornadoes

Misirlou – Martin Denny

Girl From Copacabana – Marc Durst

What'll I Do – Johnny Mathis

Girl From Brazil – Marc Durst

Peer Gynt Suite No. 1: In the Hall of the Mountain King – Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Don and Betty in Rome – David Carbonara

Treat You Right – The Sevilles

Cup of Loneliness – George Jones

In the Hall of the Mountain King – Mad Men Cast

Betty Walks Alone – David Carbonara

Stranger on the Shore – Acker Bilk

Heavenly Girl (Full Vocal Mix) – Terry Day

Season 3 of Mad Men

Season 3 of Mad Men

ye Bye Birdie (From "Bye Bye Birdie") – Ann-Margret

The Men of Sterling-Cooper – David Carbonara

To Be Loved – The Pentagons

Dominique – The Singing Nun (Soeur Sourire)

Score Suite 1 – David Carbonara

Where Is Love? – Keith Hamshere

Moonglow – Benny Goodman

The End of the World – Skeeter Davis

Shahdaroba – Roy Orbison

Season 4 of Mad Men

Season 4 of Mad Men

The Arrival – David Carbonara

Tobacco Road (Re-Recorded) – The Nashville Teens

First Kiss – David Carbonara

Old Cape Cod – Patti Page

House Of The Rising Sun – The Animals

Ladder of Success – Skeeter Davis

Bleecker Street – Simon & Garfunkel

Trust In Me – Etta James

I Got You Babe – Sonny & Cher

Season 5 of Mad Men

Season 5 of Mad Men

Zou Bisou, Bisou – Jessica Paré

In the Shadow of the Valley – Lost Weekend Western Swing Band

The "In" Crowd – Ramsey Lewis Trio

Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor – Tchaikovsky

Hotel Bossa – David Carbonara

Name Game – Shirley Ellis

Season 6 of Mad Men

Season 6 of Mad Men

octurne in E-Flat Major, Op. 9 No. 2 – Frederic Chopin

Hawaiian Wedding Song – Elvis Presley

Bonnie And Clyde – Serge Gainsbourg, Brigitte Bardot

Love Is Blue – Paul Mauriat

Going Out of My Head – Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66

Both Sides Now – Judy Collins

Season 7 of Mad Men

Season 7 of Mad Men

ou Keep Me Hangin' On – Vanilla Fudge

This Will Be Our Year – The Zombies

If 6 Was 9 – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Petite Fleur – Chris Barber's Jazz Band

My Way – Frank Sinatra

Space Oddity – David Bowie

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face – Roberta Flack

Hello, I Love You – The Doors

These are the combined soundtracks of Mad Men. Let us know in the comment section which one you have heard on loop while watching the series.

