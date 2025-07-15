Madame Secretary fame Téa Leoni and Tim Daly walk down the aisle in a private wedding ceremony

Téa Leoni and Tim Daly have officially tied the knot after more than a decade together. The long-time couple got married in an intimate ceremony in New York City on Saturday, July 12, 2025, with only immediate family members present, as reported by People.

The wedding took place over a decade after the two first met, working on the set of CBS's Madam Secretary, where they played the roles of Elizabeth and Henry McCord from 2014 to 2019. Their on-screen relationship blossomed into a real-life romance during the initial production of the show.

Téa Leoni & Tim Daly: From colleagues to couple

Leoni, 59, and Daly, 69, started dating in mid-2014. That summer, Leoni divorced actor David Duchovny after 17 years of marriage. In December 2014, Us Weekly reported that the couple had been dating in secret for months.

Their on-screen romance was initially picked up on by cast members. In 2015, during an interview with People, Co-star Geoffrey Arend subsequently shared that nobody knew about the relationship, explaining,

"I heard a rumor about it, and everyone was like, 'No, no way!' And I'm like, 'Maybe, He couldn't be a nicer guy. Tim's the best — they're really good together,"

In April 2015, Leoni and Daly first appeared together at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. The evening was their first public appearance as a couple, though they proceeded to maintain their relationship somewhat in the background in the subsequent years.

Téa Leoni & Tim Daly: Successful careers in Hollywood

Before starring in Madam Secretary, both Téa Leoni and Tim Daly had successful careers in film and TV.

Téa Leoni began acting in the early 1990s and is known for movies such as Deep Impact, The Family Man, Spanglish, and Fun With Dick and Jane. Her role as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord in Madam Secretary earned her praise and introduced her to a new audience.

Tim Daly, a seasoned actor on stage and screen, rose to fame in the 1990s sitcom Wings. He’s also known for voicing Superman in Superman: The Animated Series and acting in Private Practice. He has continued to work in both theater and television.

Blended families and life before marriage

Leoni and Daly both have prior marriages and children from those marriages. Téa Leoni has two children with Duchovny: daughter West, age 26, and son Kyd, age 23. Daly was married to actress Amy Van Nostrand in 1982, and they separated in 2010. They have a son, Sam, age 41, and a daughter, Emelyn, age 36.

West Duchovny, Leoni’s daughter, on July 14, shared photos from an event on her Instagram story, including a table full of flowers and a woman sitting next to her who appeared to be her grandmother, subtle signs possibly pointing to the wedding celebration in the family.

A new chapter ahead

Téa Leoni and Tim Daly have tied the knot after 11 years of being together in a subdued, family-oriented ceremony. Their romance, which began behind the scenes of a hit television show, has remained private and steady throughout the years. While details of the wedding have not been disclosed, we send our heartfelt congratulations to the couple and wish them a joyous and fulfilling life ahead.

