Magda Szubanski net worth: Fortune explored in wake of comedian and actress' concerning health diagnosis

Magda Szubanski recently confirmed her cancer diagnosis on social media. The actress posted a video through her official Instagram handle, in which she was spotted with a shaved head as she addressed the details related to her ongoing health issue.

The clip shared on May 29, 2025, featured the Happy Feet star saying that she is battling Mantle Cell Lymphoma, which is currently in the fourth stage. Magdalene also confirmed that she has been in Melbourne, getting the best treatment for her condition.

Also known as Magdalene Mary Therese Szubanski, the writer and singer has appeared on shows like Farscape and Dogwoman. Furthermore, the Dr Plonk star boasts a fortune of $6 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Magda Szubanski said that her close friends and family members are taking care of her, and she also expressed gratitude to the medical team, stating that she “never felt more held” by the people around her. Apart from this, she wrote in the caption:

“I’ll be lying very low while my immune system takes a hammering, so if you see me out and about – don’t hug me, kiss me, or breathe anywhere near me! Wave enthusiastically from a safe distance and know I love you madly. This is an obscure cancer and was only discovered incidentally via a breast screen where they found my lymph nodes were up.”

While speaking on the video, Magda Szubanski mentioned that she had to shave her hair because there was a possibility that all her hair would fall out in a couple of weeks. In addition, she said that her cancer is one of the nastiest so far. Furthermore, her caption also reads:

“TBH, I’ve been feeling pretty ratsh*t for ages. So I asked for extra bloods and – voila! So the take away is – get tested and listen to your body! For now, just know I’m in good hands, good spirits – but I reserve my human right to be a cranky old moll.”

Magda Szubanski’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Liverpool, England, native is well-known for being featured on multiple projects over the years. She has also been actively involved as an LGBT rights advocate and in various philanthropic activities.

According to Magda Szubanski’s biography on IMDb, she completed her higher studies at the Australia-based Siena College. Back in 2015, Magda opened up about her early life in an interview with Mamamia, stating that she gained a significant amount of weight at the age of 11 and that her father advised her to lose it.

“My father was overweight as a kid and his mother was overweight. He said will power, starve yourself. But it propelled me into craziness… it messed with my metabolism. He was trying to do the right thing, bless him”, Szubanski said.

Celebrity Net Worth states that Magda’s journey in the entertainment industry began with The D-Generation, a sketch comedy series that aired for around three years. Szubanski portrayed multiple characters in another show of the same genre, Fast Forward.

In the meantime, Magda Szubanski expanded her career to the big screen, starting with the comedy-drama film Babe. She continued to appear in other movies and lent her voice to Miss Voila in the animated musical comedy Happy Feet.

Margda also appeared as Furlow in the science fiction series Farscape for two years. Apart from that, she has hosted The Spearman Experiment alongside portraying herself in shows like Anh’s Brush with Fame. She played minor characters in many other TV series, such as Bligh, Good Guys, Bad Guys, Legit, My Life Is Murder, and God’s Favorite Idiot.

Magda Szubanski has also been featured in several films. The list includes titles like The Golden Compass, Kath & Kimdrella, Goddess, The BBQ, Ride Like a Girl, Memoir of a Snail, and more.

