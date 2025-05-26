Phil Robertson net worth: Fortune explored as Duck Dynasty star passes away at 79

Phil Robertson passed away from Alzheimer’s on May 25, 2025, at the age of 79. The Outdoor Channel star’s family members confirmed the news of his demise on social media. Notably, the professional hunter and businessman’s kids shared separate statements to pay tribute.

Ad

In a joint Instagram post, Phil Robertson’s son Willie and his wife Korie expressed gratitude to those who remembered him.

The pair disclosed that a public celebration of Phil’s life is being planned, and the details will be disclosed soon.

“He reminded us often of the words of Paul, “you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.””, the duo wrote.

Ad

Trending

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Ad

The reality star was a part of the A&E show, Duck Dynasty, and his journey was covered in a biographical film titled The Blind. Furthermore, Phil boasted a fortune of $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also known as Phil Alexander Robertson, his Alzheimer’s diagnosis dates back to December last year, when he addressed the same in an interview on the podcast, Unshamed, as per People magazine.

Phil Robertson’s second child, Jase, said at the time that they had already spoken to the doctors, who were sure about the fact that she was dealing with some kind of blood disease. Jase also stated:

Ad

“He has early stages of Alzheimer’s. So, if you put those things together, he’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling.”

Meanwhile, Jase also expressed his grief, following his father’s death, on X on Monday, May 26, saying that Phil would be missed by everyone and that Jase was satisfied about the fact that Robertson was in “good hands.”

Phil Robertson’s net worth: Career and other details explained

As mentioned, the Vivian, Louisiana native was famous for being a part of television for many years. He was active in other fields that were his main source of income.

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Phil was residing in Louisiana with his wife, Marsha “Kay” Carroway, for a long time after their marriage.

Phil Robertson did not have a normal childhood, and he opened up about the same in a memoir, Happy, Happy, Happy: My Life and Legacy as the Duck Commander.

He said in the book that his family members survived on the garden fruits and vegetables instead of traveling to the town to purchase groceries.

Ad

Celebrity Net Worth stated that he started creating duck calls after developing an interest in duck hunting and later established a hunting company called Duck Commander.

The company website says that Phil appeared in different churches and organizations over the years, speaking on different topics.

Phil Robertson’s company has been active in multiple states, and he created some videos, which expanded the fan base for duck hunters.

The company is being operated by Phil’s family and Robertson also had an interest in catching all kinds of fishes.

Ad

Ad

Outside the world of Duck Commander, Phil additionally appeared in some shows, including that he was featured as the host of In the Woods with Phil.

His company also expanded as a franchise in the form of TV shows and video games.

The family members participated in various shows, including Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

In addition, they made guest appearances on certain projects such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Man Standing, and VeggieTales.

Ad

Ad

Phil Robertson even wrote many other books like The Theft of America’s Soul” Blowing the Lid Off the Lies That Are Destroying Our Country, The Duck Commander Bible: Faith and Family, unPHILtered, and Jesus Politics: How to Win Back the Soul of America.

Phil's survivors include his wife, Marsha, and his five children - Alan, Jase, Willie, Jep, and Phyllis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More