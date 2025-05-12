What is the Steve Irwin Gala? Bindi Irwin misses event following a health emergency

Bindi Irwin had to miss the Steve Irwin Gala on Saturday, May 10, due to a health emergency. Her brother Robert revealed that she will have to undergo surgery for a ruptured appendix.
The Gala is a celebration and tribute to the life of the late Steve Irwin. The Australian conservationist did immense work to raise awareness and protect wildlife throughout his life. Although he passed away in 2006, people continue to celebrate his life and carry on his brilliant work.
The Steve Irwin Gala happens every year in Las Vegas and Brisbane. It sees Irwin's family and friends join other Wildlife Warriors in a big event that features an auction, food, dance, music, and more. It also doubles up as a fundraiser for charity.
Bindi Irwin had to miss the Steve Irwin Gala in Vegas
The 2025 edition of the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas took place on Saturday, May 10. However, his daughter Bindi Irwin was unable to attend it due to an appendix rupture. Her brother Robert provided an update, saying that she would be fine.
Notably, their mother, Terri Irwin, also couldn't make it to the Gala this year. Robert told PEOPLE about his sister:
"She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, 'Nope, I’m just going to tough it out, I’m going to go for it.' But the surgeon said, 'No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out.' Health has to come first."
"She’s very sad. She’s devastated that she and Mom can’t be here, but I know she’ll make a speedy recovery," he added.
Just a couple of days before the event, Bindi shared a post on her Instagram about being excited. However, a late bout of appendicitis meant she had to miss it.
Bindi Irwin has previously dealt with health issues as well
The 26-year-old had also suffered from health issues for around 10 years before being diagnosed with endometriosis. In an episode of the A Life of Greatness podcast, published on February 3, 2025, Bindi revealed that only her husband, mother, and brother knew about her health issues.
She further spoke about endometriosis as a big issue, saying (via PEOPLE):
Endometriosis "is an enormous problem for so many people and it's not being talked about a lot."
"I went for 10 years undiagnosed because doctors really didn't know enough, they diagnosed me with a million other things, like IBS, or hormones or 'It's just part of being a woman'. The symptoms continued to snowball, and it took me such a long time to find help and it’s a story that so many women and girls know all too well."
Bindi has also confirmed that she underwent surgery for endometriosis as well, which is the only way to get some relief. She added that she might need to undergo another surgery in a few years if required.
