Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of Mayor of Kingstown season 3's third episode after watching how the show's latest episode turned out.

The audiences are hopeful that the upcoming episode scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 16, 2024, on Paramount Plus will answer questions left unanswered in the recent episode. They also hope to receive closure on the events of the show's first episode.

For instance, who implanted the bomb at Mike McLusky's mother's funeral service in the season's first episode and why? And, who was responsible for the prisoner deaths in the second episode and what was their motive?

Episode 3 of Mayor of Kingstown's third season might help answer all these questions. Even if it does not directly reveal the identities of the miscreants responsible, it will at least help Mike move a step closer to finding answers.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2.

When will Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3 be released?

As mentioned, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3 titled Barbarians at the Gate will be released on Paramount Plus on Sunday, June 16, 2024. In the United States, the show will be released at exactly 3:00 am EST.

Below is a table depicting the area-wise released timings for the upcoming episode based on the time zones they are located in.

Timezone Date Time Eastern Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 3:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time Sunday, June 16, 2024

5:00 PM Central European Summer Time Sunday, June 16, 2024

9:00 AM British Summer Time Sunday, June 16, 2024

8:00 AM Eastern Time Zone Sunday, June 16, 2024

3:00 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 1:00 AM Argentina Time Sunday, June 16, 2024

4:00 AM Brasilia Summer Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 5:00 AM Colombia Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 2:00 AM

Where to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3?

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3 will be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. The OTT platform is accessible in 28 countries across the world.

Additionally, people residing in selective regions can watch the latest episode of the show on Amazon Prime Video.

A brief recap of episodes 1 and 2 of Mayor of Kingstown season 3

Episode 1 of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 opened at Mike's mother's funeral. As Mike and the others bid goodbye to Miriam, an explosion occured, setting off a commotion.

Mike, along with his friends Ian and Robert, searched for the miscreants responsible but found nothing concrete. However, they did have two prime suspects — the Aryan gang leader Merle Callahan, and a Russian mobster named Konstantin.

The show's second episode witnessed several additional events that further raised questions in people's minds. The episode was all about people dropping dead after the consumption of poison-laced drugs. The first casualty in the case was Big Hush followed by two others.

All three of them died in the same manner. They consumed the drugs and within moments of their consumption, they suffered a seizure-like attack and dropped to the floor. Soon after, their mouths were filled with froth, eventually leading to their death.

Another major incident that happened in the recent episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 was Iris's arrest. After driving past a red signal, Iris was stopped by a police personnel who asked for her driving license. Since Iris did not have it with her she was told to step out of her vehicle to which she refused and attempted to speed away. When stopped by the personnel, she assaulted him, landing her in jail.

What to expect from Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3?

As highlighted earlier, the third episode of season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown will presumably help tie up the loose ends in the previous episodes. It will at least give Mike and the audience the hope that they are moving closer to finding the truth.

Some people think that the upcoming episode will focus on a different incident altogether which may or may not be related to the incidents depicted in the previous episodes. This thought comes from the fact that episodes 1 and 2 of the show's third season had entirely different plots and the relationship between the incidents depicted in the episodes is yet to be established.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Mayor of Kingstown and other TV shows.