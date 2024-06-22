Misfits: full list of all cast in the series

Misfits is a British science fiction comedy-drama television series that originally aired on E4 from November 12, 2009 to December 11, 2013.

The series revolves around a group of young offenders sentenced to community service, who, after a strange electrical storm, find themselves endowed with supernatural abilities. The show quickly garnered a loyal following due to its blend of humor, drama, and supernatural elements.

Over its five-season run, Misfits introduced audiences to a diverse array of characters, portrayed by both established actors and rising stars. The dynamic cast and their evolving roles played a significant part in the series' success. The cast list features names like Antonia Thomas, Robert Sheehan, Lauren Socha, and more.

Trending

Exploring the cast of Misfits

1) Antonia Thomas (as Alisha Daniels)

Antonia Thomas as Alisha Daniels (Image Via Antonia Thomas Instagram)

She took on the role of Alisha Daniels whose touch could make individuals go into a s*xual frenzy. Some of her other works include Lovesick and The Good Doctor. Her portrayal of Alisha brought depth to the character's journey from a superficial party girl to someone who finds genuine love and purpose.

2) Iwan Rheon (as Simon Bellamy)

Iwan Rheon (as Simon Bellamy) (Image Via Iwan Rheon Instagram)

Iwan Rheon plays Simon Bellamy in Misfits. Initially, Rheon’s character gains the power of invisibility but undergoes major changes throughout the seasons and becomes a mysterious hero known as 'Superhoodie'. He is also famous for playing Ramsay Bolton on Game of Thrones.

3) Lauren Socha (as Kelly Bailey)

Lauren Socha played Kelly Bailey, a role that involved reading people’s minds even when they did not say anything verbally. She won a BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress due to her portrayal of this character. She has also appeared in Catastrophe and The Unloved.

4) Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (as Curtis Donovan)

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Curtis Donovan (Image Via Nathan Stewart-Jarrett Instagram)

Curtis Donovan was portrayed by Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, an ex-athlete who can turn back the hands of time only when he strongly regrets something. Additionally, Donavan has starred in Utopia and Candyman.

5) Robert Sheehan (as Nathan Young)

Robert Sheehan as Nathan Young (Image Via Robert Sheehan Instagram)

Robert Sheehan played Nathan Young, the most cheeky and loud-mouthed member of the group who discovers that he is immortal. Sharing Robert Sheehan’s humor and timing made this particular character quite outstanding. He is also one of the primary cast members in The Umbrella Academy and Love/Hate.

6) Joseph Gilgun (as Rudy Wade)

Joseph Gilgun joined in season 3 as Rudy Wade who could duplicate into different personalities all having their unique traits. The role brought a new twist to the series with its complexity and comedy. Gilgun is well known for his roles in Preacher and This Is England.

Supporting cast of Misfits

Seth (Matthew McNulty) - Matthew McNulty played Seth, was a guest character when he joined the cast, but later became a recognizable figure in the series with his ability to transfer powers between people.

Matthew McNulty played Seth, was a guest character when he joined the cast, but later became a recognizable figure in the series with his ability to transfer powers between people. Finn (Nathan McMullen) - Nathan McMullen played Finn whose power of telekinesis is not always reliable.

Nathan McMullen played Finn whose power of telekinesis is not always reliable. Abbey Smith (Natasha O'Keeffe) - Abbey Smith was portrayed by Natasha O’Keeffe who believes she lost her memory during the storm and would later appear significantly throughout the series.

Abbey Smith was portrayed by Natasha O’Keeffe who believes she lost her memory during the storm and would later appear significantly throughout the series. Alex (Matt Stokoe) - Alex is played by Matt Stokoe who becomes a barman only to gain other people’s abilities through se*ual intercourse with them.

What is Misfits about?

Misfits shows what happened when a group of young criminals were caught up in lightning during a storm that gave them supernatural abilities. Alisha, Curtis, Kelly, Nathan, and Simon are united through their court-ordered community service which leads to the development of cohesion between them.

They find out they have something else other than being youngsters caught up on the wrong side of the law with superpowers reflecting their inner struggles making each person interestingly laid out.

New characters are introduced as the show continues and the first members eventually walk off. Themes such as rejuvenation, identity, and the implications of their actions while dealing with extraordinary powers remain central to this program.

Misfits can be streamed on Hulu and BBC Player.