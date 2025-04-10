Moonrise Season 1: Release date & time, plot and everything we know so far

Moonrise Season 1 is a Japanese anime series that was released at 3 am ET on April 10, 2025, on Netflix. It was created and written by the novelist Tou Ubukata and directed by Masashi Koizuka, who is known for his work on the second and third seasons of the anime series Attack on Titan.

The Japanese animation Wit Studio has produced the sci-fi series, with the character designs done by Hiromu Arakawa. The official synopsis of Moonrise Season 1, as per Netflix, reads:

"After rebel forces attack Earth, a carefree heir becomes the prime suspect and joins a special military unit to find the true mastermind on the moon."

How and where to watch Moonrise Season 1?

An image of the upcoming series Moonrise season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Moonrise Season 1 dropped at 3 am ET on Thursday, April 10, 2025, on Netflix. The series features 18 episodes and has a runtime of 25-30 minutes each.

Moreover, viewers will need a valid subscription plan to the streaming service to watch the series, which starts at $7.99 per month for the Standard plan with ads. Additionally, the Standard (without ads) plan is priced at $17.99 per month, and the Premium (without ads) plan costs $24.99 per month.

Ahead of the show's premiere, director Masashi Koizuka described the series as a "space opera" while speaking to Netflix.

"This may be WIT Studio's first space opera. It is our team's first original work produced with Netflix. There was a real sense of excitement and a sort of madness as we were making it, and I believe that's visible throughout the series."

He continued:

"I've looked over the completed footage many times, and it's clear that the voice actors infused their performances with passion, and the staff elevated the production far beyond what we'd envisioned. I hope everyone will enjoy the results of that synergy," he said.

Plot summary

Moonrise is set in the distant future, where humanity has achieved world peace on Earth and is governed by the international AI network, Sapientia. All the criminals and wrongdoers are banished to the Moon through Sapientia’s lunar development project to keep Earth free of malice.

As a result, Moon has turned into a warzone plagued by chaos and disorder. The bitter enmity between Earth and the Moon leads the Moon's rebel army to launch a brutal attack on Earth. Jacob Shadow loses his entire family in the attack and is forced to join Earth's military to avenge his family's death. He is sent to the Moon as a scout to help tackle the resistance forces.

However, his path crosses with Phil Ashe, and their unexpected encounter has far-reaching consequences for the cosmos and the future of Earth and the Moon.

Cast and characters of Moonrise Season 1

An illustration from the anime series Moonrise Season 1 (Image via X/@WIT_STUDIO)

Below is a list of the voice cast featured in the series.

Chiaki Kobayashi as Jacob Shadow

Yūto Uemura as Phil Ashe

Kōsuke Takaguchi as Osma

Satoshi Yamaguchi as Duan

Kori Arisa as Zinger

Yuka Terasaki as Zowan

Yū Kobayashi as Eric Baker

Katsunori Okai as Georg Landry

Misaki Yamada as Rhys Rochelle

Aina The End as Mary

Masaki Aizawa as Bob Skylum

Takehito Koyasu as Wise Crowne

Mie Sonozaki as Dr. Salamandra

Arisa Sekine as Windy Sylph

Shin Aomori as Novice Harbinger

All episodes of Moonrise season 1 can be streamed on Netflix.

