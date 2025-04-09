What time will Moonrise season 1 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

Moonrise season 1 is scheduled to launch worldwide on Netflix on Thursday, April 10, 2025. The series is set to premiere at midnight Pacific Time across all areas where Netflix can be accessed. Created by Wit Studio as an original net animation (ONA) series, it will be launched exclusively on the streaming platform and accessible to viewers globally at once.

The show represents another significant enhancement to Netflix's growing anime collection, furthering its partnership with leading Japanese animation studios. Moonrise season 1 will be available in every region where Netflix functions, offering subtitles and dubbing in various languages to serve a worldwide audience.

As per the official summary of Moonrise season 1, the narrative takes place in a future where an AI network manages humans, while social and economic disparities have led to a conflict between Earth and the Moon.

The main character, Jacob "Jack" Shadow, enlists in the Earth military after his family is killed in a terrorist attack executed by rebels from the Moon. He is then sent to the Moon as a scout, where he meets an unforeseen leader among the rebels, triggering a series of events that test his convictions and allegiances.

Moonrise season 1 structure and release schedule

Jacob “Jack” Shadow prepares for combat. (Image via Netflix)

Moonrise season 1 comprises seven episodes, with each episode approximately 30 minutes in length. The episodes are scheduled for daily releases, starting from April 10, 2025, through April 16, 2025.

To help viewers across the world plan their viewing, below is a table showing the episode 1 release time in various time zones based on the global release time of 12:00 am PT:

Release Date Time Zone Release Time April 10, 2025 Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM April 10, 2025 Mountain Time (MT) 01:00 AM April 10, 2025 Central Time (CT) 02:00 AM April 10, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 03:00 AM April 10, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM April 10, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 08:00 AM April 10, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 09:00 AM April 10, 2025 Eastern European Time (EET) 10:00 AM April 10, 2025 India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM April 10, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 04:00 PM

Moonrise season 1 will be exclusively streaming on Netflix, so to view the series, audiences need a subscription to the OTT platform. As of April 2025, Netflix provides various subscription plans, including:

Basic (with ads): $7.99/month

Standard (no ads, 1080p): $17.99/month

Premium (4K, multiple screens): $24.99/month

The series is not available on other streaming platforms, and there are no free viewing options.

Moonrise season 1: Plot overview, characters, and voice actors

A look at the Moon, central to the conflict in Moonrise (Image via Netflix)

Moonrise season 1 takes place in an advanced world where people live on both Earth and the Moon. The series revolves around Jacob Shadow, a young Earthling who joins the military following a personal loss.

After a terrorist attack carried out by rebels from the Moon, Jacob loses his family and chooses to enlist in the Earth forces to combat the rebellion. As a scout sent to the Moon, he is assigned to collect intelligence and aid in quelling the uprising.

During his time on the Moon, Jacob encounters Phil Ash, a former best friend who has become influential among the rebels. This unexpected assembly forces Jacob to confront troubling memories and conflicting beliefs. As their pasts and present circumstances converge, the line between adversary and ally begins to blur.

Moonrise season 1 explores themes such as loyalty in the face of hardship, shifting ideas of justice in wartime, and the emotional effects of duty and betrayal. Moonrise narrates a tale that delves into the unclear areas of conflict and human connections, portrayed through Jacob’s individual battle and the wider cosmic unrest.

The main characters and their voice actors in Moonrise season 1 include:

Jacob Shadow, voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi

Phil Ash, voiced by Yūto Uemura

Osma, voiced by Kōsuke Takaguchi

Duan, voiced by Satoshi Yamaguchi

Zinger, voiced by Kori Arisa

Zowan, voiced by Yuka Terasaki

Eric Baker, voiced by Yū Kobayashi

Georg Landry, voiced by Katsunori Okai

Rhys Rochelle, voiced by Misaki Yamada

Mary, voiced by Aina The End

Bob Skylum, voiced by Masaki Aizawa

Wise Crowne, voiced by Takehito Koyasu

Dr. Salamandra, voiced by Mie Sonozaki

Windy Sylph, voiced by Arisa Sekine

Novice Harbinger, voiced by Shin Aomori

Led by Masashi Koizuka, acclaimed for his direction on Attack on Titan seasons 2 and 3, and produced by Wit Studio, noted for works such as Vinland Saga and Spy × Family, the latest Netflix series assembles an experienced team.

Moonrise season 1 includes character designs by Hiromu Arakawa, known for Fullmetal Alchemist, along with music created by Ryou Kawasaki. The collaboration of this creative team indicates a series that will examine intricate themes in a vividly animated sci-fi environment.

