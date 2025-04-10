What time will Black Mirror season 7 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

Black Mirror season 7 is slated to drop at 3 am ET on Thursday, April 10, 2025, on Netflix. It features six episodes, which are directed by Ally Pankiw, Haolu Wang, Toby Haynes, David Slade, Chris Barrett, and Luke Taylor. The show's latest installment premieres nearly two years after season 6, which aired on June 15, 2023.

Ad

Charlie Brooker created the British sci-fi series, which debuted its first season in December 2011. It is inspired by the cult classic American series The Twilight Zone, which ran for five seasons from 1959 to 1964.

The official synopsis of Black Mirror season 7, as per Netflix, reads:

"Humanity's relationship with technology is put under the microscope in this series hailed by the Guardian as a 'perversely prescient dystopian drama.'"

Ad

Trending

What are the release timings for Black Mirror season 7?

Ad

Black Mirror season 7 will release all of its six episodes at 3 am ET on April 6, 2025. Below is a region-wise schedule of the show's release timings across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, April 10, 2025 03:00 am Central Time Thursday, April 10, 2025 02:00 am Mountain Time Thursday, April 10, 2025 01:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, April 10, 2025 07:00 am Central European Time Thursday, April 10, 2025 09:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, April 10, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 10, 2025 12:30 pm

Ad

Where to watch Black Mirror season 7

Expand Tweet

Ad

Viewers can watch Black Mirror season 7 exclusively on Netflix. The anthology series has premiered on the streaming platform since its third season in 2016.

Netflix offers three subscription plans for new subscribers - Standard with ads, Standard without ads, and Premium (without ads).

The first plan costs $7.99 per month, and its ad-free version costs $17.99 per month.

The Standard (without ads) plan allows one extra member to be added for the additional monthly cost of $6.99 with ads or $8.99 without ads.

Ad

The Premium plan is available for $24.99 per month. It offers two slots for extra members for the additional monthly cost of $6.99 each with ads or $8.99 each without ads.

What to expect from Black Mirror season 7

Ad

Each episode of Black Mirror season 7 features a standalone story with a new cast. The first episode is titled Common People and features Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chris O'Dowd. Its synopsis is as follows:

"When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive - but at a cost."

Ad

The second episode is titled Bête Noire. Its cast members include Michael Workéyè, Ben Bailey Smith, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Ravi Aujla, Elena Sanz, Amber Grappy, and Hanna Griffiths. The official synopsis is given below:

"Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company; everything is going well for her until someone she hasn't seen since school - a woman named Verity - shows up for a focus group tasting session."

Ad

Hotel Reverie is the third episode of Black Mirror season 7. Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Harriet Walter, and Awkwafina appear in the episode. Its official synopsis reads:

"Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie; she's got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home."

The next episode, Plaything, features the Bandersnatch character from the 2018 interactive film, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Will Poulter reprises his role as Bandersnatch alongside Peter Capaldi, James Nelson-Joyce, Asim Chaudhry, Lewis Gribben, and Michele Austin. Its official synopsis states:

Ad

"An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious 1990s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case - and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren't expecting."

Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran appear in the fifth episode of the season, titled Eulogy. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his life."

Ad

The season's finale, USS Callister: Into Infinity, is a sequel to the 2017 episode, USS Callister, from the show's fourth season. Cristin Milioti, Milanka Brooks, Jimmi Simpson, Osy Ikhile, Billy Magnussen, and Paul G. Raymond reprise their roles from the 2017 episode. Its official synopsis is as follows:

"Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister - led by Captain Nanette Cole - find that their problems are just beginning."

Ad

All episodes of Black Mirror can be streamed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie as she enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More