"Most amazing woman on the planet"- When Justin Hartley made his feelings clear about his multilingual wife

Justin Hartley married his The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, who portrayed Marissa Sierras in the show, in March 2021. In an interview with Jennifer Hudson on November 18, 2022, when a picture of the couple was shown on the screen, Hudson commented that Pernas was beautiful.

Subsequently, Hartley expressed his feelings for his wife, saying:

"That is the most amazing woman on the planet. Oh, she's just, I mean, I'll get lost, I'll just start staring at the photo of her. She's remarkable."

Then, Justin Hartley revealed that his wife is from Morocco. He also stated that she speaks five languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, and German. He joked about his English speaking skills, saying that he realized that his English was not that good after he met Pernas.

Pernas' father is from Spain, and her mother is from Morocco. They emigrated to the U.S. when the actress was only five. Over the years, she picked up some more languages, so she is now multilingual, which Hartley claims to be humbling.

In the interview, Hartley also recounted his first acting gig as the lead character of the school plays Frosty the Snowman. The irony? Frosty had no lines, and he only moved when he had to leave the stage. Even Hartley's first on-camera role in a beer commercial involved no lines.

Justin Hartley and his wife will appear in the upcoming episode of Tracker

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty)

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas appear as on-screen partners in the TV series Tracker. While Hartley plays the lead role of Colter Shaw, his wife appears as his rival and onetime lover Billie Matalon in the show.

In a USA Today article published on March 21, 2025, Hartley addressed the storyline involving Shaw and Matalon. He said:

"I don't know if I'd call it a love story, but there's a romantic spark and chemistry between the two. I enjoy being around her. I'm having the time of my life with this show. I love it. To be able to share it with the people you love makes it even better."

The series premiered in February 2024 and is currently in its second season. It follows the story of Colter, a solitary survivalist who travels around the country helping law enforcement and other people in exchange for reward money.

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas enjoy watching TV shows together

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley at The 149th Kentucky Derby (Image via Getty)

In the USA Today interview, Hartley also mentioned how he and Pernas watch TV shows together in their home theater. He said:

"I figure, turn on all the sound in the dark room and get the whole immersive experience. That's how these shows were designed to be watched."

They watch their own show, Tracker, and love Netflix's Night Agent. The couple also likes to watch some of the TV series that their friends star in. However, the nature of their work does not always allow them to follow the series together, so sometimes, they watch it on their own as well.

The next episode of Tracker season 2 will air on CBS on March 30, 2025.

