Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 9: A detailed case overview

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 9 is set to explore the story of Jaz Granderson, an assistant football coach, who was killed on October 16, 2017. The Murder Under the Friday Night Lights subject was a popular ex-football player of Northern Iowa.

Ad

Jaz Granderson's murder was part of a series of three car hijackings which was set up through a dating app. While the first two victims, survived with a shot to the shoulder and to the leg, respectively, the third attack led to the death of Granderson.

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 9 explores the complete story behind the car hijackings and Granderson's murder. The episode titled Caught in a Trap was released on March 12, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis reads:

Ad

Trending

"In St. Louis, Missouri, a killer lures a beloved Missouri high school football coach to his death."

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: What is the story of Jaz Granderson?

Jaz Granderson was a promising football player from childhood (Image via Pexels)

As per Millars Family Chapels, Jaz Loron Granderson was born on June 13, 1990, in St. Louis, Missouri. Since he was a child, Jaz was a promising athlete who had exceptional skills when it came to football.

Ad

He graduated from Kirkwood High School in 2008 after performing really well on the football field. He was recruited at Harper College, where he participated in the Junior College National Championship.

Granderson went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa, and according to an article in the Des Moines Register, Jaz played at the university from 2009 to 2011. Eventually, he began working as an assistant football coach for De Smet Jesuit High School, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ad

The murder of Jaz Granderson

Jaz Granderson became the victim of a series of car hijackings through a dating app (Image via Pexels)

As per Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 9, a gang of three people ran a series of car jackings in the area. The gang members included convict Kurt Wallace and his girlfriend Jherrica Dixon, along with Floyd Barber.

Ad

The three would lure victims to a particular location through a dating app where they robbed the victim's car and stole their other valuable possessions. According to the Des Moines Register, while robbing the cars, the three-member gang shot three of their victims in 2017.

The first person was shot in the shoulder on September 16, 2017, followed by the second person who was attacked and shot at on October 15, 2017. Both the first victim and the second, who was shot in the leg, survived after they received medical assistance.

Ad

Jaz Granderson was killed while hijacking his car (Image via Pexels)

The three then set up their trap for Jaz Granderson on October 16, 2017, and planned to hijack his Jeep Grand Cherokee. However, Kurt Wallace shot the football coach, who is the subject of the latest episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, eventually leading to his death.

Ad

As per the Des Moines Register, in November 2017, a federal indictment convicted Kurt Wallace for the murder of Jaz Granderson. After his arrest, while awaiting trial, Wallace tried to escape the prison, along with his gang member James Flannel.

Kurt Wallace was sentenced for the murder of Jaz Granderson (Image via Pexels)

All the gang members, including Kurt Wallace, James Flannel, and Jherrica Dixon, pleaded guilty to the murder of Jaz Granderson on September 13, 2023. KSDK reported that Wallace and Flannel were sentenced to 60 years in prison on December 12, 2023.

Ad

During her trial, Jherrica Dixon admitted to having committed a series of meetings with the victims though dating apps and text messages, which helped them with the car jacking. While Dixon also pleaded guilty to participating in the crime, she was eventually sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Check out our other articles to know about other cases on Murder Under the Friday Night Lights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback