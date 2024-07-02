My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Did Superman just unlock a new ability?

My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 7, called Olsen's Eleven (perhaps as a sneaky reference to Ocean's Eleven.), aired on Adult Swim on June 30, 2024. It is also available for streaming on Max.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Clark Kent builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis, while sharing adventures and falling in love with Lois, a star investigative journalist, who also takes Jimmy Olsen under her wing."

Season 1 of My Adventures with Superman aired on July 7, 2023. Since then, across the 10 episodes of season 1 and the 7 released ones of season 2, Clark Kent aka Superman has unlocked quite a few impressive abilities.

However, in My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 7, we do not see Superman unlocking a new ability. In fact, this episode is more about the allies and foes of Superman than Superman himself.

My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 7: Does Superman unlock a new ability?

From superhuman strength and durability to powers like Heat Vision, X-ray Vision, and Bio-Electric Aura - My Adventures with Superman has shown Clark Kent developing one power after another, as the fans kept taking delight and asking for more.

However, My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 7 does not show Superman unlocking any new powers. Clark does not even feature in this episode.

In episode 6, we see Clark having a lengthy conversation with Kara. The former tries to explain to the latter that attacking Earth would not be a wise decision. Superman also confronts Brainiac in this episode. Episode 7 omits both Kara and Clark completely, giving room to the side characters.

My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 7: what exactly happens in this episode?

A still from episode 7 (Image via Youtube/Adult Swim)

This episode is named Olsen's Eleven, and it is exclusively about the characters Superman interacts with throughout the two seasons of the series, while Superman himself is stuck in space after Kara has abducted him under the orders of Brainiac.

In episode 6, we see traces of disillusionment in Kara (Supergirl) as she is finally beginning to understand the fanaticism of Brainiac who simply wants to crush any civilization that will not bow down to his strict Kryptonian laws.

Meanwhile, back on Earth, Clark's romantic partner, and a star reporter in her own right, Lois Lane (voiced by Alice Lee) is distraught because Clark has been taken away by Kara after a violent face-off.

She enlists the help of Jimmy Olsen (voiced by Ishmel Sahid), and both of them plan to infiltrate the S.T.A.R. Labs in order to steal a spaceship that would allow them to dive into space in search of their companion Clark.

The episode gains momentum when other characters like Mallah, Brain, Livewire, and Heat Wave join them. At the end of an emotionally rich and suspense-filled episode, Lois and Olsen set off into the space where they come across Kara.

My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 7 also shows Amanda Waller in action. Waller is a zealous woman who believes Superman is a threat to Earth, and she has a utilitarian ends-justify-the-means attitude that makes her a strong villain. She is funding Lex Luthor so that the latter could develop a technology that could defeat any alien force, including Superman.

Though My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 7 does not feature the titular hero at all, it sets up several plot elements and character equations that can be explored in the subsequent episodes.

Where to watch My Adventures with Superman season 2?

My Adventures with Superman season 2 is currently airing on Adult Swim. If you do not have access to the same, all the episodes are available on Max for streaming shortly after their release on Adult Swim.

Episode 8 of the season is titled The Death of Clark Kent, and the wait for it will be over on July 7, 2024.

