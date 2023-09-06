My Adventures with Superman finale teases the mastermind behind everything and sets the stage for a new villain

The first season of My Adventures with Superman, the anime-style series, follows the adventures of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. It came to an end with a thrilling and emotional episode that revealed the true identity of the General and introduced a new threat to the Man of Steel.

In the episode Hearts of the Fathers, Clark invited Lois and Jimmy to spend Thanksgiving with his parents at the Kent farm. However, things got out of hand when Lois’ father, General Lane showed up. Clark recognized him as the man who kidnapped and tortured him in the previous episode. Meanwhile, Lois tried to hide a video sphere that contained a message from a future Superman who warned her about a Kryptonian invasion.

The invasion turned out to be real, as an army of Kryptonian robots attacked Earth, targeting Superman. Clark had to face his toughest battle yet, especially after he was infected with Kryptonite by one of the robots. Lois and Jimmy helped him fight back, while General Lane had to choose between his duty and his daughter.

It was a happy ending. Superman managed to destroy the robots, but they managed to send a message to their leader. Meanwhile, the aftermath of the finale revealed that the mastermind behind everything was General Zod. Zod is a notorious villain from Superman’s home planet of Krypton, and it was revealed that he was working with Brainiac, another famous Superman villain.

Zod, wearing a helmet dawning with a villainous stance, turned his attention towards Braniac and said his iconic line:

"Let them rebel. It does not matter. In the end, they will kneel."

My Adventures With Superman sets up key villains for season 2

The introduction of Zod set the stage for a new villain in season 2 of My Adventures with Superman. (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the dust settles and Superman emerges victorious in the finale, fans are treated to a tantalizing glimpse of what lies ahead. A mysterious figure, cloaked in secrecy, observes the aftermath of destruction from above a ravaged city on an alien planet. In a cryptic exchange with another unidentified character, voiced by the talented Michael Emerson, the figure mentions the discovery of a new planet.

While Emerson's character expresses concerns about rebellion, the second character remains unfazed, confident that they will kneel. With a distinctive symbol adorning his chest, this enigmatic character is unmistakably revealed to be none other than the iconic General Zod. While the first robotic-like figure remains unnamed, the markings on it unmistakably identify it as Brainiac.

The introduction of Zod set the stage for a new villain in season 2 of My Adventures with Superman, which HBO Max has already confirmed. General Zod, or Dru-Zod, one of Superman’s most famous enemies, has appeared in various adaptations of the DC hero’s story. He is a former military leader who survived the destruction of Krypton and seeks to conquer other worlds in the name of his people.

The finale of My Adventures With Superman also revealed another iconic villain, Brainiac. (Image via Adult Swim)

Zod, hailing from a prominent military clan on Krypton, the Zods, contrasts starkly with the scientific pursuits of Superman's family, the Els. In many iterations of his backstory, Zod attempted to overthrow Krypton's leadership council in a desperate bid to save the planet from its impending doom.

The finale of My Adventures With Superman also revealed another iconic villain, Brainiac. Brainiac had undergone numerous design changes over the years but remained a relentless alien artificial intelligence driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, often resulting in catastrophic consequences on a massive scale.

Unraveling the future: Brainiac and General Zod's fate revealed

Expand Tweet

While the first season of My Adventures With Superman mostly avoided featuring classic villains, the future promises a different direction. The collaboration between Brainiac and General Zod is a significant development that suggests larger, more dangerous threats on the horizon.

It appears that Brainiac might be operating as a subordinate to General Zod. However, the show's trajectory could see their partnership unravel. This could potentially transform the artificial intelligence into an even more formidable and menacing adversary.

As fans eagerly await the upcoming season 2, there is clear evidence that My Adventures With Superman is gearing up for a thrilling and adrenaline-pumping clash. The stage is set for the next adventure. Meanwhile, it would take time for the next season to arrive.

Fans can watch the first season on Adult Swim or HBO Max.