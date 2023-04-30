After many years, Zack Snyder finally held his Full Circle event, where the director discussed everything about his DC films while also screening there for the audience members present. Holding a QnA session, Zack Snyder shared trivia relating to his movies, but the biggest bombshell came when the director shared a piece of lore that no one saw coming.

Zack Snyder revealed that Amazonians in his DCEU were actually going to be the descendants of the Kryptonians and that Man of Steel had already set that up. Going further into the details, the director also spoke about the idea and just how Kryptonians would have already had a huge presence on Earth.

Dark Lord of the Fifth🥃 @WhoaNowNick Amazons being of Kryptonian descent could’ve been a nice fresh backstory. There’s speculation that “gods” are aliens with higher intelligence irl already. Zack trying to add it to the lore would’ve been awesome. It’s not like Kryptonians weren’t already colonizing other planets. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Amazons being of Kryptonian descent could’ve been a nice fresh backstory. There’s speculation that “gods” are aliens with higher intelligence irl already. Zack trying to add it to the lore would’ve been awesome. It’s not like Kryptonians weren’t already colonizing other planets. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/toHaGoUybC

Back in 2013, the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) was launched with the release of Man of Steel. Being the first Superman film, it had a lot going for it, but apparently it did set up just how the Amazons came to be a part of the DC Universe.

In the film, when Clark Kent finally finds the Kryptonian scout ship that had landed back on Earth some 20,000 years back, he discovers that there were two travelers onboard, one of whom had already escaped while the other died in his pod. For many years now, fans believed that the escapee was Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, as a prequel comic set in the universe had established that as well. However, now the director himself had said otherwise.

Siccness™️ @Siccness4 🤯 Zack said Zeus was gonna be a Kryptonian & Ares was the one that crashed the scout ship 🤯 🤯 Zack said Zeus was gonna be a Kryptonian & Ares was the one that crashed the scout ship 🤯 https://t.co/de8VquSWlo

During his recently held Full Circle event, Snyder revealed that the escaped Kryptonian from the scout ship went on to become the first Amazon on Earth. She would establish the culture and would basically lay down the origins for the people of Amazon as descendants of Krypton. This would retroactively turn Wonder Woman into somewhat of a Kryptonian as well.

During his Full Circle Event, Zack Snyder also revealed that the scout ship would have been destroyed by Ares. According to him, the entire idea here was to explore how Gods came to be on Earth. He was more interested in gearing it towards the Greek mythology, even revealing Zeus as a Kryptonian.

💚Al🏮-Tired-DemiDude @GreenHalover Well of Sorrows reincarnating women who were victims of violence by men on Themyscira as new amazons >>>>>>>> >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Kryptonian ancestor of all amazons Well of Sorrows reincarnating women who were victims of violence by men on Themyscira as new amazons >>>>>>>> >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Kryptonian ancestor of all amazons

This would have retroactively changed the origins of Themyscira from the comics, who had their inspiration taken from Greek Mythology itself. Of course, this plan didn't go ahead as the studio wasn't all in on it. However, this wasn't the first time Snyder's plans to change some bits of the DC lore were thwarted off by WB.

Snyder also recently revealed that Lois Lane and Bruce Wayne were set to have a romance following Superman's death in his original Justice League script. The idea at the time was deemed too crazy, so it wasn't moved forward with. While it would surely have been interesting to see this idea pan out, since DC is moving in a new direction now, fans probably won't be seeing it.

