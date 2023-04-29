Were Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane supposed to have a romance? Exploring the original plans for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder's Justice League is a monumental achievement in comic book films. From the extremely compromised version released in 2017 to the release of the director's original vision in 2021 after an aggressive fan campaign, the movie went through a lot before it could make its way to screens. However, hearts were surely won and it was seen as a huge success on all fronts.

While the 2021 Justice League was director Zack Snyder's vision for the movie, the original script that he had written alongside Chris Terrio for it was even crazier. Revealing some of the details while talking about it on the Pizza Film School podcast hosted by Joe and Anthony Russo, Snyder opened up about what his original movie was going to be like and gave details about a potential Lois Lane and Bruce Wayne romance as well.

Let's dive into exactly what Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League was supposed to be, and how it would have affected future films.

Zack Snyder reveals details about Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane's dynamic

"It’s sort of like in a movie like where the husband goes off to war, and he’s dead, and the wife moves on... I was super into that concept..." Zack Snyder has reflected on #JusticeLeague 's scrapped romance between Bruce Wayne & Lois Lane:"It’s sort of like in a movie like where the husband goes off to war, and he’s dead, and the wife moves on... I was super into that concept..." Zack Snyder has reflected on #JusticeLeague's scrapped romance between Bruce Wayne & Lois Lane:"It’s sort of like in a movie like where the husband goes off to war, and he’s dead, and the wife moves on... I was super into that concept..." https://t.co/MkK55rtJAw

At the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, we see the Man of Steel sacrifice himself to defeat Doomsday. The repercussions of it are, of course, felt in the opening moments of Justice League, and follows through to the mid-point of the film, where an assembled League realizes that they need to resurrect Superman in order to save Earth from Steppenwolf.

While the actual film didn't see the romance play out, the original version of the script envisioned Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane in a romantic relationship post Superman's death. It would have seen Bruce being there for Lois in the absence of Clark, and this dynamic would continue until Superman's resurrection midway through the film.

Now, according to leaked storyboards for the future films, we know that this would have directly led to Justice League Part II, where a love-triangle of sorts would have been set up, and it would have complicated things for Bruce himself, who would be trying to find his own humanity in a way. It would then be further revealed that Lois was carrying Bruce's child as well, who was originally set up to be the new Batman of Gotham following Bruce Wayne's planned death in Justice League Part II.

However, viewers know that the storyline didn't move forward, as Warner Brothers, the parent company of DC, eventually shot down the idea. Following the low critical reception of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder and co-writer Chris Terrio were asked to remove that element and lighten up the script, which of course, ruffled the feathers of many fans.

Making Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane have a relationship is certainly a choice, given just how connected the latter has been to Superman. We, of course, haven't seen it play out because the sequels to Justice League were canceled.

