“My whole body was shaking”- When Sophia Bush spoke about the bold moment at work that changed everything

Sophia Bush is an American actress best known for her roles as Brooke Davis in the WB/ CW's drama One Tree Hill (2003 - 2012) and detective Erin Lindsay in NBC's Chicago P.D. (2014 - 2017). She most recently appeared in season 21 of ABC's Grey's Anatomy in 2024 in a recurring role as Dr. Cass Beckman.

Sophia Bush also has several movies under her belt, including John Tucker Must Die (2006), Chalet Girl (2011), and Incredibles 2 (2018). She is also a social activist and a philanthropist and is known for her non-profit work, including the Time's Up movement.

However, Sophia's time at Chicago P.D. was far from pleasant. The actress decided to speak up about abuse eventually prompted her to quit the show.

In a candid interview with host Lewis Howes on his podcast The School of Greatness in 2019, Sophia Bush revealed how she learnt to stand up for herself and be her own advocate in tough situations.

She opened up about her experiences at her toxic workplace:

"I walked into my boss’s office and my whole body was shaking and I could feel the lump in my throat, but like, what came out was like a fire-breathing dragon. And it was so quiet because I was so angry."

She further continued:

"And I just said, ‘I don’t know what I have to do, but I’m this close to leaving. Do I need to start flipping tables and throwing computer monitors through the window? Do I have to cause physical monetary damage to the set for you to do something about what’s happening in those four walls because that’s where I’m at. Like, if you want the Mariah Carey breakdown on set, it’s coming."

The response she received shocked her to the core and made her realize just how toxic her workplace was. She was simply informed that her showing up every day indicated that the situation was not that bad. This final straw gave her the strength to quit the show. She said:

"What I went through as a woman in the workplace — how could I go out and defend other women if I was tolerating it for myself? Not happening."

Bush quit Chicago P.D. during season 4 of the show, a decision she had been struggling with since season 2.

Sophia Bush on weaponizing your fear

Bush's own experience with s*xual abuse in the workplace has made her a strong and passionate advocate for people in similar positions. She wants to empower women to speak their truth and embrace their fears.

She says in the podcast:

"It never goes away. No matter how much you succeed, you’re always afraid. And I think that when you make friends with that fear, then it gets a little bit better....Now the thing that felt debilitating feels kind of like a win. I like that part of myself — that I care so much."

Sophia Bush believes that speaking out set her free. She has since been a part of several movements that raise awareness about s*xual abuse and harassment or support the victims.

She also firmly believes that every single person can do their part in making the world a better place, no matter what their situation is, because according to her:

"You are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work in progress simultaneously."

Sophia Bush has since been a vocal activist on several pressing human rights and environmental issues. She is even one of the founders of Time's Up, a non-profit organization raising funds for victims of s*xual abuse.

