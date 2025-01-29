Mythic Quest season 4: Full list of cast explored

Mythic Quest season 4 premiered on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, with a double-episode release. This highly anticipated season marks the return of the popular workplace comedy series on Apple TV+. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest continues to explore the humorous dynamics within a video game development studio.

The show will feature comedy and drama as the team faces new gaming challenges. Weekly episodes will air every Wednesday until March 26, 2025.

The plot of Mythic Quest season 4 revolves around the characters overcoming novel challenges in the video game industry. Leading new expansions for their original game, Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Liwanag (Charlotte Nicdao) work to balance their personal and professional lives.

Rachel (Ashly Burch) and David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) oversee the success of Playpen, a user-generated gaming platform that was debuted in the previous season.

Full list of main cast of Mythic Quest season 4

Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm

Rob McElhenney plays Ian Grimm, the eccentric creator and creative director of Mythic Quest, the MMORPG at the heart of the show. Ian is a passionate, over-the-top character with brilliant and insane ideas who often clashes with Poppy Li. He manages the game's success while maintaining his leadership.

McElhenney is best known for his role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, where he stars as Mac. He is also the creator, writer, and producer of the long-running series. McElhenney’s involvement in Mythic Quest as both a writer and actor has further established him as a key figure in the television comedy landscape.

Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Liwanag

Poppy Liwanag, played by Charlotte Nicdao, is an engineer who works with Ian and is intelligent and driven. Poppy is mostly in charge of Mythic Quest's technical aspects, including developing new updates and expansions.

Although she battles her own professional issues, such as maintaining a healthy work-life balance, her character frequently acts as Ian's voice of reason when he expresses more impetuous ideas.

Nicdao has appeared in various Australian TV shows, including The InBESTigators and Soulmates. Her performance as Poppy has garnered praise for its depth, adding a strong and relatable character to the series. Nicdao’s career continues to grow with her involvement in Mythic Quest.

David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee

David Hornsby plays Mythic Quest's head of monetisation, David Brittlesbee. David is a character who is always anxious and inept, and he often finds himself in situations that highlight his flaws. Despite his shortcomings, he still works with the other members of the team to figure out how to make money from the game.

Hornsby is also known for his role in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as Cricket. Additionally, he has appeared in The Mick and Unsupervised. His extensive career in television as a writer and actor continues to evolve.

Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi

Danny Pudi plays Mythic Quest's cunning and manipulative monetisation head Brad Bakshi. He is often the series' antagonist, using his power to gain control. To achieve his goals, he often acts selfishly towards other characters.

Pudi is widely recognized for his role as Abed Nadir in Community, a performance that earned him critical acclaim. He has also appeared in Powerless, DuckTales, and The Mindy Project, showcasing his versatility in both live-action and animated roles.

Ashly Burch as Rachel

Rachel, a crucial team player in the design division of Mythic Quest, is portrayed by Ashly Burch. The humor of the show is greatly enhanced by Rachel's character, who frequently handles tumultuous situations brought on by the actions of her coworkers.

Burch is known for her voice work, including her portrayal of Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. She has also voiced characters in Attack on Titan, The Legend of Vox Machina, and Critical Role.

Imani Hakim as Dana Bryant

Imani Hakim plays Dana Bryant, a newcomer to the Mythic Quest team. She is an ambitious and talented character who quickly becomes a fan favorite. Dana’s interactions with her colleagues are a mix of comedy and warmth, as she finds her place in the chaotic world of game development.

Hakim is best known for her role as Tonya in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. She has also appeared in The Gabby Douglas Story and The Long Road Home.

Jessie Ennis as Jo

Jessie Ennis plays Jo, a quirky and somewhat unhinged character who works in the office’s HR department. Jo’s unfiltered personality and offbeat sense of humor add an unpredictable element to the show. Her interactions with the rest of the team are a key part of the show’s charm.

Ennis has made appearances in a number of TV shows, such as The Good Place and Better Call Saul. She is a standout performer in the comedy genre and a memorable member of the Mythic Quest ensemble thanks to her unique voice and comedic timing.

Naomi Ekperigin as Carol

Naomi Ekperigin plays Carol, the head of HR at Mythic Quest. Carol is a no-nonsense character who often finds herself dealing with the bizarre behaviors of the office staff. Her straightforward and often sarcastic approach to her job adds an interesting dynamic to the series.

Ekperigin is an accomplished writer and comedian, known for her work on The Other Two and Comedy Knockout. She has also appeared in Broad City and has contributed to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Her work continues to draw attention in the comedy world.

Supporting cast and characters

The other supporting cast of the show includes:

F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom, the head writer of Mythic Quest.

Aqueela Zoll as Rachel’s friend, a fellow designer.

Michael Rotenberg as himself, an executive at the game studio.

Margaret Boykin as herself, an executive producer at Ubisoft Film & Television.

Plot of Mythic Quest season 4

The team must overcome fresh obstacles in Mythic Quest season 4 in order to maintain the game's viability in the face of the changing video game market. While David and Rachel work to maintain the popularity of Playpen, the new user-generated system, Ian and Poppy struggle to strike a balance between their personal and professional goals.

In addition to these difficulties, the team handles egos, personal relationships, and rising stars, which makes for some heartwarming and humorous moments throughout the season.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mythic Quest season 4 and similar projects as the year progresses.

