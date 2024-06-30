Everybody Hates Chris animated series: Everything we know so far

The Everybody Hates Chris animated series is an upcoming reboot of the original 2005 CBS sitcom. Titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, this animated revival is scheduled to premiere later this year on Comedy Central, as per Variety. Developed by Chris Rock, the show dramatizes the comedian’s early life and focuses on teenage Chris, the black sheep of his Brooklyn family.

The upcoming animated series will be produced by Eye Animation Productions, a division of CBS Studios. The animation studio Titmouse will also be part of the production.

What to expect from the animated revival of Everybody Hates Chris?

The animated revival of Everybody Hates Chris will feature several changes from the original sitcom. The animation will provide the series with creative freedom. The series will have a chance to explore themes like surreal humour and unique storytelling.

While the original sitcom was set in the 1960s, the Everybody Still Hates Chris animated series might feature several time jumps, enhancing the storytelling possibilities.

The show's episodes will cover stories "inspired by Chris Rock's experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.

Along with the returning cast from the original sitcom, the Everybody Still Hates Chris animated series will feature fresh faces. Chris Rock, the original creator and narrator, will reprise his role in Everybody Still Hates Chris.

Terry Crews will return to the series and voice Chris’ father, Julius. Tichina Arnold will also reprise her role as Chris’ mother, Rochelle.

Tim Johnson Jr. will join the series' cast. He will play Chris, who was originally played by Tyler James Williams.

Ozioma Akagha will play Chris’ younger sister, Tanya, while Terrence Little Gardenhigh will take on the role of Chris’ brother, Drew. Gunnar Sizemore will also join the cast as Greg, Chris’ close friend at school.

Fans of the original show will appreciate the nostalgia, but the animated format introduces a fresh layer of excitement.

When and where will the Everybody Hates Chris animated series be released?

While the trailer for Everybody Hates Chris animated series hasn't been released yet, fans of the original sitcom series can expect to watch the upcoming animated revival of the title in late 2024. This animated revival of Everybody Hates Chris will premiere on Comedy Central and later on Paramount+, as per Variety.

The original sitcom is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Fans can watch all the episodes across four seasons on the platform while they await the premiere of the animated revival.

What was the original Everybody Hates Chris sitcom about?

The original Everybody Hates Chris sitcom, which aired from 2005 to 2009, is a hilarious and touching story inspired by comedian Chris Rock’s childhood experiences. Set in Brooklyn, New York, during the early 1980s, it follows the life of a teenager named Chris (played by Tyler James Williams).

As the oldest of three children, Chris navigates through the challenges of growing up in his dysfunctional family and attending an all-white school. The show humorously depicts his dreams of being a cool teenager while dealing with the realities of life.