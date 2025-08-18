  • home icon
  Nautilus season 1 finale ending explained: Captain Nemo effortlessly dismantles the East India Company and sets the tone for a potential season 2

Nautilus season 1 finale ending explained: Captain Nemo effortlessly dismantles the East India Company and sets the tone for a potential season 2

By Siddhant
Published Aug 18, 2025 13:41 GMT
Shazad Latif plays Captain Nemo in Nautilus (Image via Getty)
Shazad Latif plays Captain Nemo in Nautilus (Image via Getty)

After a sensational nine-episode journey across the world in search of treasure, Nautilus season 1 finale ended with a strategic triumph for Captain Nemo and his men. The AMC series is based on Jules Verne’s 1870 bestseller, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas, and gives fans hope for the future after Nemo’s quest for justice.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Nautilus season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

While the penultimate episode positions for an all-out battle between the Nautilus and the Dreadnought, the finale pivots to a cerebral showdown. The crew returns to London to take on the East India Company using nothing but their wits and one single diamond as they systematically dismantle the organisation from the inside.

Nemo then uses his new power to liberate the prisoners of Kalpani and then leaves with his crew after having a vision showing that Benoit may still be alive. It sets up the Nautilus's next journey, not for treasure or vengeance, but to rescue a friend.

Captain Nemo and his crew strategically take down the East India Company in Nautilus season 1

A still from Nautilus season 1 episode 10, Too Big to Fail (Image via AMC)
A still from Nautilus season 1 episode 10, Too Big to Fail (Image via AMC)

Throughout Nautilus season 1, Captain Nemo’s goal is to take down the East India Company after what they put him, his family, and the rest of the prisoners through. However, after failing to get the treasure he wanted, Nemo abandons his plans for a violent and bloody retribution against the giant company and instead opts for a more strategic assault.

He and his crew then target the company’s three biggest shareholders: Jerico Baker, Pitt, and Dr Ambrose Skin. Nemo takes on Baker and convinces him to buy a fake diamond mine for the shares with the help of Cornelius.

Jiacomo and Boniface go after Dr Skin, ransack his office, and then flee with the shares, with Jiacomo acting as the decoy and getting captured while Boniface escapes. Elsewhere, Humility meets with Pitt and, alongside her mother Jacqueline, tricks him into signing what he thinks is a marriage contract.

Instead, he signs over all his shares in the East India Company to Humility, and the crew then rushes to the shareholder meeting to give Crawley and the rest of the organisation the shock of their lives. It works perfectly. Nemo steps up, and as the major shareholders, they vote to replace Crawley as Chairman of the board with Nemo.

He orders the dissolution of the Company and releases the soldiers that the President and Crawley had at their beck and call. He also forces Crawley to sign an Order of Discharge, releasing all the Kalpani prisoners and employees and any potential future taxation.

Nemo discovers Benoit is still alive despite being lost in Atlantis in Nautilus season 1

While ransacking the Company’s offices, Nemo and his crew find a stone like the one Benoit gave Nemo before he disappeared in Atlantis. The stone is then forgotten in the ensuing chaos, leading to Youngblood’s death, and the Nautilus barely escapes from the Dreadnought.

But once he realises what the stone looks like, Nemo goes and places it next to the one Benoit gave him. The two stones light up, and a stunned Nemo picks one up. Immediately, he has a vision of Benoit, showing that he is still alive but also lost in Atlantis.

However, his stones aren’t the only ones that light up, as elsewhere Lord Parmoor also has one of the lighted stones in his hand and believes that it’s a sign that Atlantis is real. Nautilus season 1 then ends with Nemo plotting coordinates for this seemingly impossible rescue mission and setting the stage for a potential season 2.

Interested viewers can watch Nautilus season 1 on AMC+.

Siddhant

Edited by Riya Peter
