Where was Nautilus season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Inspired by Jules Verne’s 1870 novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas, Nautilus season 1 follows the adventures of the protagonist Nemo, who embarks on after taking over a submarine built by the East-India Mercantile Company. The Indian prince turned pirate explores the depths of the ocean with his loyal crewmates to find hidden treasure and a means to take revenge on the company.The first two episodes of the adventure drama series premiered on June 29, 2025, on AMC. Shazad Latif leads the ensemble cast of Nautilus season 1, with other actors like Georgia Flood, Céline Menville, and Thierry Fremont also making an appearance.Primary filming of the show began in February 2022 in Australia across multiple locations. The majority of the filming took place in Village Roadshow Studios, while other venues across Queensland are also featured on the show.Major filming locations of Nautilus season 1Nautilus season 1 was mainly filmed in Australia, specifically Queensland, as most of the shooting took place in Village Roadshow Studios, while the remainder of the production occurred in various locations across Queensland, including the City of Gold Coast, Brisbane, and Ipswich.In an interview with Ausfilm published on July 7, 2025, director Isabelle Sieb opened up about her experience filming in Australia.&quot;I can honestly say that filming Nautilus in Australia was the greatest and most meaningful professional experience of my life so far—it was a very inspiring environment to be a part of. It was palpable in the atmosphere on set every day that this series meant a great deal to everyone involved,&quot; she stated.While heavy CGI-dependent scenes were shot in the studio, the other locations were used to recreate the ambience of London towns and the ocean. The major filming locations of Nautilus are as follows:Village Roadshow Studios, Queensland View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOxenford's Village Roadshow Studios, located on the Gold Coast, served as the primary production base for Nautilus Season 1. The studio accommodated a majority of the shoot, featuring 197 main unit days and 71 second unit days. Pivotal scenes like the interiors of the Nautilus submarine and the big-budget naval sequences were captured using the studio's three water tanks and large sound stages.The open-sea voyage of the ship was largely filmed in a huge on-location tank with limited CGI, focusing on practical effects and constructed sets. The studio's top-shelf facilities, blue screens, and access to varied natural locations made it perfect for this heavy-effects production.Village Roadshow Studios has hosted such big international productions as Thor: Ragnarok and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales before. The production employed more than 2,000 local cast and crew and over 1,000 Queensland-based suppliers, making a significant positive impact on the regional economy.Brisbane, QueenslandFilming of the series (Image via Instagram/@screenqueensland)Brisbane offered many heritage or historically themed sites to shoot the significant scenes in Nautilus season 1. The Old Museum Building at Bowen Hills was located nearby and, featuring red brick detailing with arches and a large tower, it was perfect for filming scenes set in exotic palaces or colonial buildings.The producers relied on Queensland Parliament House to produce some grand 19th-century institutional architecture. Fort Lytton National Park, a nineteenth-century military complex, also provided additional exterior locations that combined site heritage with the surrounding natural environment, making it suitable for the militaristic and adventurous themes of the show.Ultimately, these Brisbane locations were picked based on strong architectural justification and their ability to double as 19th-century Europe and Southeast Asia.&quot;Queensland has offered so many stunning environments that work so well for Nautilus on its global adventures,&quot; stated production designer David Lee.Ipswich, Queensland View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIpswich was used as a proxy for London in the 1850s for Nautilus season 1, its architecture and preserved urban streetscapes imbued with history. The city is west of Brisbane and was chosen for its extremely large inventory of heritage-listed buildings, many of which align with Victorian-era design.During production, the show made use of these preserved sites to reproduce historical London streetscapes of the narrative for Captain Nemo's past and the wider imperial world for authenticity in presentation. Famous for its filmic charm, Ipswich has been used before to host productions such as The Railway Man and Inspector Gadget 2, highlighting the versatility it offers for period narrative.Its addition as a filming location not only enriches the series' history of setting but also highlights the worth of Queensland's regional centers in high-end international television production. The location facilitated atmospheric realism without compromising logistical proximity to the bulk of the production's base at Village Roadshow Studios.What is Nautilus season 1 all about?Nautilus season 1 is a reimagining of Jules Verne's Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, delving into the untold background of Captain Nemo. Taking place in the 19th century, the series follows Nemo, an Indian prince who is robbed of his inheritance and held captive by the East India Mercantile Company.Spurred on by a desire for vengeance, he breaks out of captivity and steals a prototype submarine, the Nautilus, and embarks upon a dangerous odyssey across the ocean. With a motley crew of other prisoners at his side, Nemo outsmarts the relentless agents of the East India Company and deals with a series of dangerous battles beneath the waves.En route, he finds himself in a magical underwater realm and slowly gains the respect of his crew. As they rush to find a fabled Viking treasure at the Pillars of Halvar, the series touches on elements of colonial injustice and adventure.Nautilus season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video and AMC.