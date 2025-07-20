Eddington is a neo-Western comedy film directed by Ari Aster. The film was released in the U.S. on July 18, 2025 after its premiere at the Cannes Festival on May 16, 2025.The story is set in the made-up small town of Eddington, New Mexico, in the early stages of the COVID-19, and centers on Sheriff Joe Cross (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and his conflicts with Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal), the town's progressive mayor. As Joe Cross disagrees with the mayor's strict pandemic regulations, the town begins to crumble as mistrust and fear escalate.According to New Mexico Film Office website, the movie was filmed in New Mexico reportedly between March and May 2024. Important sites included Truth or Consequences (T or C), a small town known for its desert and rustic exteriors, and Albuquerque, which offers urban and studio scenes.Details on Eddington filming locationsEddington was filmed mainly in Albuquerque and the quaint town of Truth or Consequences. Albuquerque's studios, skilled workers, and diverse architectural backdrops were featured in various scenes. On the other hand, T or C was converted into the fictional town of Eddington, complete with vintage shops and sandy desert roads, enhancing the neo-Western style of the movie.As per Sierra County Recreation and Tourism's website, TorC’s Giddy Up Cafe was renamed as Paula's Café. Once known as El Rio Video, Café BellaLuca, and the Old Brick Café, the old building on the corner of Jones and McAdoo was turned into &quot;GUNTHERS,&quot; a fictional store that sold firearms, knives, and ammunition. The Broadway's historic buildings were converted into the Sevilla County Sheriff's office (located in an old Broadway BBQ).Scouting, street closures, casting calls, and production teams actively interacting with businesses and holding social events at T or C Brewing were all seemingly visible to the locals.During pre-production, Ari Aster visited villages, met sheriffs and mayors, and even drove with a practising sheriff who helped create Joaquin Phoenix's character's behavior and wardrobe. To discuss the same, the film director made an appearance on The Big Picture podcast on July 18, 2025. In the episode titled Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ Is a Mirror. Like What You See?, he explained:“And there are a lot of characters in the film that are modeled on different people that I met, especially Joaquin Phoenix's character. There was a sheriff that I met in a small town. I won't say his name just to protect his anonymity, but who knows, maybe he'd like me to say his name. And he was sort in this ideological war with the mayor of his, I mean, of a town in the county that he was sheriff of.&quot;The significant film tax credit program in New Mexico encouraged production outside of major cities, as per New Mexico Film Office. Authorities reportedly credited the film's contributions to the rural economy with the employment of more than 300 New Mexicans, increased activity in local companies, and more visibility for the community.Eddington movie plot exploredA still from the trailer. (Image via YouTube/A24)Eddington is a dark, satirical comedy set in the fictional town of Eddington, New Mexico, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sheriff Joe Cross, a conservative small-town police officer, is at the center of the plot. He becomes increasingly wary of Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal), the town's leftist mayor, and his strict health regulations.Conspiracy theories spread as a result of the community's anxiety and paranoia, causing tensions to rise between friends, neighbors, and even families. Tensions skyrocket when a local cult, headed by Vernon Jefferson Peak, feeds off the town's eroding faith in authority and spreads chaos.Sheriff Cross's personal life is as chaotic as the town he is trying to manage. Louise, his wife, is conflicted between her love for him and her growing doubts. The film reflects on how ignorance, power, and fear can distort reality, particularly when systems collapse and confidence is lost.Eddington was released in the United States on July 18, 2025. Stay tuned for further updates.