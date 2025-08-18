Will there be Nautilus season 2? Renewal status and more

With Nautilus season 1 finale now officially in the bag, viewers are eagerly awaiting news about Nautilus season 2 and whether the AMC+ series will get renewed. While the show was officially released in 2024 in the United Kingdom and Ireland, episodes 1 and 2 didn’t premiere until June 29, 2025, in the United States.However, over the last two months of underwater adventures, political intrigue, and an exhilarating story, Nautilus's first season is finally over. But the show’s season finale set things up perfectly for Nautilus season 2, leaving many plotlines unresolved, including Benoit’s fate.However, while the show hasn't been canceled, fans may have to wait, as it hasn't been renewed for Nautilus season 2 either. Things have reportedly been complicated by the fact that it was never meant to be an AMC show but instead a Disney+ series. The streaming platform eventually dropped the show, AMC saved the series, and broadcast it in the USA.Amazon Prime Video did the same in the United Kingdom. That does make any renewal tricky, but things should be made easier by the fact that it has received generally positive reviews from both critics and viewers. At the time of writing, the AMC+ series has a 77% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 66% audience score.What to know about Nautilus season 2 so farA still from Nautilus season 1 episode 10, Too Big to Fail (Image via AMC)Despite Nautilus delivering AMC's highest premiere viewership since The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the show's future remains uncertain. As mentioned above, that is mainly because of the fact that AMC did not develop the show. It was originally slated to be a Disney+ series, but the streamer backed off after the project was completed as part of their large-scale cuts.That left Nautilus season 1 in limbo until AMC announced, in October 2023, that it acquired the series for broadcast in North America, premiering in June 2025. Amazon Prime Video made a similar announcement a year later, that they had acquired it for release in the UK and Ireland.Since neither AMC nor Amazon Prime Video is the original creator, it makes renewal tricky. Thus, for a second season to be greenlit, either or both studios will have to invest heavily and even potentially share rights with other streamers for distribution.That, combined with the production scale of season 1, further complicates things for a potential Nautilus season 2, despite the show doing well in terms of ratings.What has star Shazad Latif said about a potential Nautilus season 2? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShazad Latif, who stars as Captain Nemo, aired on the cautious side when asked about the potential for season 2. He admitted to Cinema Blend that he has no idea whether Nautilus season 2 will happen. &quot;I'm merely an actor. I have no knowledge of these things, but I don't know. I have no idea. I just hope that the audience enjoys it, and you never know,” Latif told Cinema Blend.However, in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment before the show was released, Latif confessed that he has high hopes as he believes Nautilus has something for everyone. He also expressed his joy at the series finally being released after being placed in limbo for many years.“There's something in the show for everyone, a family can watch it but then there's sci-fi, there's creature stuff, there's romantic drama, there's two handers, and the relationships between all the characters. So there's a lot of comedy in it, it's big spectacle... I'm very excited to see it, it's been so long, I can't wait,” he said.Nautilus is a ten-part television adventure drama created by James Dormer.