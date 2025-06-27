Nautilus season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

Nautilus season 1 is a British adventure drama that tells the origin story of Captain Nemo, the famous character from Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Created by James Dormer, the series reimagines Nemo as an Indian prince who builds the legendary submarine, Nautilus.
Set in 1857, the story follows Nemo’s transformation from a revolutionary and prisoner under British rule to the commander of a powerful submarine. With it, he explores the oceans and leads a bold fight against the English East India Company.
The distribution rights of the show were purchased for the UK and Ireland by Amazon Prime Video, where it was released on 25 October 2024. In the US and Canada, Nautilus will premiere on AMC on Sunday, June 29, 2025.
Exploring the cast of Nautilus season 1
Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo
In Nautilus season 1, Shazad Latif plays Captain Nemo, who is also referred to as Prince Dakkar. He is an Indian king who transforms into a revolutionary genius and spearheads the fight against the repressive East India Mercantile Company.
His character, who was formerly imprisoned and made to construct the submarine Nautilus, eventually steals the ship in order to obtain freedom, justice, and retribution beneath the water.
He assembles a varied crew, including unwilling hostages and ex-prisoners, and leads his creation toward risky tasks like retaliating against corporate oppression, combating sea monsters, and recovering Viking loot. His actions are motivated by a deep moral conviction.
Born in America in July 1988, Shazad Latif is an actor known for his roles in Magpie (2024), The Pursuit of Love (2021), and Departure (2019).
Georgia Flood as Humility Lucas
In Nautilus season 1, Georgia Flood portrays Humility Lucas, the affluent daughter of a British engineer. Humility is first shown as being kidnapped on board Captain Nemo's submarine, the Nautilus. Instead of staying an ordinary prisoner, she quickly displays her mechanical skills and fast thinking, frequently being compared to "a young Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean."
From reserve to empowerment, she jumps right into engineering duties on the submarine, repairing leaks, running machinery, and gaining the respect of her crew.
Georgia is an Australian actor and model known for her work on all three platforms- stage, television, and film. Her notable works include Apples Never Fall (2024), Blacknight (2022), and Wentworth (2013-16).
Thierry Frémont as Gustave Benoit
In Nautilus Season 1, Thierry Frémont plays Gustave Benoit, the talented yet idealistic French engineer who worked with Captain Nemo to co-design the famous submarine.
Frémont's character, Benoit, is motivated by the desire to construct a utopian ship that would be able to confront imperial cruelty and open a route to Atlantis. His dream goes beyond mechanics; he longs for a world free from conflict and in balance with nature.
Benoit plays a crucial role on screen as an emotional support system and technical helper, collaborating closely with Nemo to improve the Nautilus and fostering the values that hold the crew together during their maritime uprising.
Thierry Frémont is renowned for Liaison (2023), Profession comédien (2021-22), and Luther (2021).
Supporting cast in Nautilus season 1
Some of the brilliant actors who play supporting roles in Nautilus season 1 are listed below:
- Céline Menville as Loti
- Arlo Green as Turan
- Tyrone Ngatai as Kai
- Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin
- Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface Adamu
- Ashan Kumar as Ranbir Lodhari
- Damien Garvey as Director Crawley
- Cameron Cuffe as Algernon Pitt
- Andrew Shaw as Jiacomo
- Socratis Otto as Mr. Harris
- Benedict Hardie as Edward Cuff
- Kayden Price as Blaster
- Jacob Collins-Levy as Youngblood
- Luke Arnold as Captain Billy Millais
Check in for more updates on the latest films and television shows.