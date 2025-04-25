NCIS: Origins episode 18 Release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS: Origins is a few days from reaching its premiere season conclusion. The final episode will be released on April 28, 2025, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Titled Cecilia, the episode will focus on the growing affection between Gibbs and Lala, as per the preview shared on the NCISverse Instagram account on April 24.

Ad

The series, created by Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, is the first prequel of the NCIS franchise that has spanned multiple spin-offs. It will focus on the journey that turned the grieving Leroy Jethro Gibbs into an ace agent under the mentorship of Mike Franks.

The series follows a serialized pattern and maintains a darker tone compared to the other shows. It also gives more time in the story to the seemingly minor characters, making them an important part of the narrative.

Ad

Trending

The show stars Austin Stowell, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez and Caleb Foote in prominent roles. Here are all the updates you need about the upcoming episode.

NCIS: Origins episode 18 release date and time explored

Ad

As mentioned above, NCIS: Origins episode 18, titled Cecilia, will be released on CBS on Monday, April 28, 2025. It will air at its usual 10 p.m. ET slot, right after NCIS.

As per the preview, the finale episode will delve into the Pedro Hernandez case, whom Gibbs had sniped with the help of Mike Franks for killing his wife and daughter.

Throughout the season, Gibbs gradually began to heal from his loss and also formed good relationships with his colleagues at the Camp Pendleton Office. However, the revelation of the Sandman case took a major toll on his mental and physical health.

Ad

The preview also showed Lala warning the NIS team about some impending danger. Lala and Gibbs have gotten close while working together, and their relationship might move towards romance, as Mark Harmon, in his opening narration of the series, said that the events at the Camp Pendleton Office were majorly her story.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, but fans will have to wait till next year to see their favourite agents back in action.

Ad

Here's the release time of the show as per different time zones:

Time Zone City Example Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Los Angeles, USA 10 pm Central Time (CT) Chicago, USA 9 pm Pacific Time (PT) New York, USA 7 pm





Ad

NCIS: Origins can also be streamed on platforms like Paramount+, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV. If you are a Paramount+ Showtime user, you can stream the episode when it airs on CBS. If you use other Paramount plans, you can stream the finale a day later, on April 29, 2025.

What happened in NCIS: Origins episode 17

Ad

NCIS: Origins Episode 17, titled, Darlin', Don't Refrain, followed up on the Sandman case after the murder of Jamison Boyd, who was sniped in his prison. It was revealed earlier that the real killer was still out in the open and was related to Operation Sundown. However, the NIS team had no idea what it was, as the file sent by the FBI containing the information was shredded.

Most of the episode was about the agents working with the FBI to gather more intel. The relationship between Wheeler and his son was also explored in the episode.

Ad

Eventually, Gibbs found a clue from Vera's interrogation tapes and realized that the real Sandman was Luke Fletcher from his Veterans' Support Group. He confronted him at his house, which turned into a battleground, resulting in Gibbs stabbing Fletcher to death.

Here's the official synopsis of the episode:

"Vera receives an unexpected call from Bugs, who claims he’s ready to answer more questions from prison after being identified as the sniper known as 'Sandman.' When she arrives, Bugs has suddenly changed his mind, prompting the team to reconsider the case and race against the clock to try and stop another tragedy.”

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on NCIS: Origins and other police procedural TV shows on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More