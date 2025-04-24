NCIS: Origins episode 17 recap: Who found the real Sandman?

NCIS: Origins season 1 is approaching its finale, and with that, the mystery surrounding the Sandman killer is becoming more intriguing. The series, created by Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, has been praised for its engaging writing and character development.

Unlike the other shows of the NCISverse, the prequel follows a more serialized narrative with several cases expanding over several episodes. The Sandman case has been the main focus of this season; the case got complicated when it was revealed that the NIS got the wrong guy, and the real killer is still out there.

Episode 17, titled, Darlin', Don't Refrain, followed up on the murder of Jamison Boyd, who was sniped in his prison. Here's the official synopsis of the episode:

"Vera receives an unexpected call from Bugs, who claims he’s ready to answer more questions from prison after being identified as the sniper known as 'Sandman.' When she arrives, Bugs has suddenly changed his mind, prompting the team to reconsider the case and race against the clock to try and stop another tragedy.”

The show stars Austin Stowell, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote in prominent roles. Here's the recap of the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the latest episode of NCIS: Origins. Reader's discretion is advised.

NCIS: Origins episode 17 was about finding the Sandman

NCIS: Origins episode 17 began with the NIS Regional Director grilling Wheeler for the mishap in handling the Sandman case. The case and the failure of NIS were all over the news, putting the credibility of the NIS Camp Pendleton office into question. The agents were stressed, trying to literally piece together the shredded FBI file that mentioned Operation Sundown.

Wheeler authorized the FBI to work jointly on the case, which didn't sit well with Franks. However, Wheeler was not ready to make any adjustments that could spoil things further. FBI Agent Oakley revealed that Operation Sundown was a CIA covert operation for protecting their asset, Ahmed Safar, and his family during the Gulf War. However, it ended in a tragedy as the entire family was wiped out.

NCIS: Origins episode 17 delved into Wheeler's personal issues

NCIS: Origins has spent time on fleshing out each of its characters, even making them the protagonists of individual episodes. Wheeler wasn't just an authority figure pushing his subordinates but a well-layered character, battling demons at home and in the office. The episode highlighted him being torn down by the media, repeatedly showing his victory lapse after catching Jamison Boyd.

On one hand, his job was at stake, and on the other hand, his son, Jason, was repeatedly getting into trouble. He was arrested for throwing a party at a cemetery, and in this episode, he was caught shoplifting. Earlier in the episode, he broke the television and accidentally sliced Wheeler's hand with the same rod.

The police did not arrest him after finding out he was Wheeler's son, and one of the officers dropped him at the NIS office. Somehow, this worked in Wheeler's favor as Franks encouraged Jason to speak openly to his father.

At home, Jason talked to Wheeler and said that he was acting out in response to his having an affair. However, Wheeler assured him that he loved his family more than anything in this world.

Gibbs found the real Sandman in NCIS: Origins episode 17

During most of the episode, Gibbs was stuck in the basement, reviewing Vera's interrogation tapes of Boyd. He kept calling Mary Jo, Lala, Franks, and anyone who could get him out of the supposed dead end. However, the agony was repaid by giving him a clue about the real Sandman.

It turned out that the Sandman had said something to Boyd that he had heard at the Veteran Support Group. He suspected Luke Fletcher, who organized the support group and used to be a sniper in the Gulf War, to be the killer. He went to his house, where his suspicion was confirmed. Fletcher was the sniper responsible for protecting Safar, but couldn't, because the operation was called off.

Unfortunately, Gibbs had to use force to stop Fletcher and eventually kill him to save himself. The weight of taking his life, whom he considered a friend, was clearly visible on his face.

NCIS: Origins episode 17 ended with Lala staying by Gibbs' side to care for him. On the other hand, Wheeler was suspended indefinitely for the mishap with the FBI's file, which he happily accepted, possibly for the time he could not spend with his son.

Stay tuned for more NCIS: Origins updates as the show reaches its season finale next week.

