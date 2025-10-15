NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2, titled Who by Fire, will drop on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The next episode after the first one of season 2 should show how Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team are changing over time.The official synopsis reads,&quot;When the body of a college swimmer washes up on the beach, the team must determine if it was an accident or murder; Gibbs prepares for his first interrogation.&quot;NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 will continue to air on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+.NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2: When does it come out?Everything to know about NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 (Image via CBS)As shown in the first episode, Lala is hurt and scared after the crash. She wants to play again, even though her rehab is hard, which makes things tense on the team, especially with Gibbs. Gibbs struggles with his growing bond with Diane and his feelings for Lala after her return. Episode 2 is supposed to look into the further storyline.Here’s the breakdown of episode 2, Who By Fire, release time in different time zones:RegionRelease DateTimeUSA (Pacific Time)Tuesday, October 21, 20256:00 pm PTUSA (Eastern Time)Tuesday, October 21, 20259:00 pm ETBrazil (BRT)Tuesday, October 21, 202510:00 pm BRTUK (BST)Wednesday, October 22, 20252:00 am BSTCentral Europe (CET)Wednesday, October 22, 20253:00 am CETIndia (IST)Wednesday, October 22, 20256:30 am ISTSouth Africa (SAST)Wednesday, October 22, 20253:00 am SASTPhilippines (PHT)Wednesday, October 22, 20259:00 am PHTAustralia (ACDT)Wednesday, October 22, 20251:30 pm ACDTNew Zealand (NZST)Wednesday, October 22, 20253:00 pm NZSTHow many episodes are left in season 2?Among the five episodes of NCIS: Origins season 2, as confirmed yet, one episode is released each week. Episode 1, titled The Funky Bunch, premiered on October 14, 2025. This leaves four more episodes in the season, and the second episode is releasing on October 21, 2025.Also read: NCIS season 22 brought Gibbs back, but in a very interesting wayWhere to watch NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 2There are different ways to stream NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2, as per location. Fans can watch the episode on CBS, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Paramount+ in the U.S. One can get Paramount+ in Canada, the UK, and Australia.The Essential plan, which has ads, costs $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year, while the Premium plan, which doesn't have ads, costs $12.99 a month or $119.99 a year. If one can sign up for a year, it can be an affordable one. Essential subscribers must patiently wait until the next day to watch episodes, but Premium subscribers can watch them right away.Recap of NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 premiere episode View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe team deals with the effects of Lala Dominguez's (Mariel Molino) car accident at the end of season 1. Lala lived through the crash, but she is still dealing with a lot of physical and mental pain.Lala wants to play again despite her difficult rehabilitation, which generates team tension, especially with Gibbs (Austin Stowell). Gibbs is juggling his growing friendship with Diane and his conflicting feelings for Lala while she recovers from the accident.Gibbs saves Lala, changing their relationship. However, Lala is fiercely independent and won't be ignored. After enduring professional and personal challenges during the probe, Lala and Gibbs strike a preliminary accord. The episode finishes with the crew reuniting and planning future investigations.Also read: NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere recap: What happened to Lala?Major events to expect from season 2 episode 2NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 (Image via CBS)The investigation takes a turn: To find the truth, Gibbs and his team must work together to solve a new puzzle that may have an unnoticed deception.New team dynamics: As Lala gets back into the team, the way she interacts with the other people will change how the group works. As Gibbs tries to find a balance between being a leader and making human connections, new alliances and conflicts are likely to arise.Gibbs and Lala face new tension: While Gibbs tries to keep Lala safe, their emotional baggage from the past resurfaces. Even if there was a chance of some new beginnings, it fades.A surprising twist in the case: A big turn in the research could change the case's direction. This may give way to a surprise breakthrough or some fresh concerns that make the team rethink their work.Read more: 7 actors you probably forgot made a cameo in NCISThe released episodes of NCIS: Origins season 2 are available for streaming on Paramount+.