NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere recap: What happened to Lala?

The premiere episode of NCIS: Origins season 2 aired on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. As a spin-off of the NCIS franchise, this series follows Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Austin Stowell) early NCIS career.Disclaimer: The Following Article Contains Spoilers from NCIS: Origins season 2 Premiere episode. Reader’s Discretion is Required.After the season 1 finale car crash, viewers wanted to know what happened to Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino) in the season 2 opener. Gibbs' crew deals with the fallout months after this tragic event.Lala survived the car crash from season 1, but she suffered serious injuries, including a crushed thigh, collapsed lung, and traumatic brain injury, and has been undergoing intense rehabilitation. As Lala reintegrates into the team, tensions arise between her and Gibbs, particularly over his developing relationship with Diane.The episode explores the consequences of Lala's recovery and also goes through the emotional strain on Gibbs, who is caught between his new romance and unresolved feelings for Lala. This sets the stage for an emotionally charged season ahead.Lala's shocking return and tensions with Gibbs in NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe opening episode of NCIS: Origins season 2 concentrates on the team's investigation and Lala's mental recovery from her automobile accident. The episode resolves season 1 issues and shows the team's changing dynamics.As NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere episode opens, viewers are immediately reminded of the tragic accident that left Lala's fate uncertain. Gibbs, narrating the opening moments, expresses how the team has struggled without her presence, and the job just hasn't been the same without her.Read more: What time will NCIS season 23 release on CBS? U.S. release timings exploredLala’s return and recoveryWhat happened at the end of NCIS: Origins season 2 premiereIt’s revealed that Lala, despite the severity of her injuries, survived the crash. Her physical rehabilitation is challenging, but she is determined to return to work. Lala is shown exercising in a neighbor’s pool, pushing herself to recover faster, unwilling to let the team down.Gibbs' voiceover says Lala is trying to recover from her crippling injuries. She returns to the field with problems. She returns with complications, but the crew welcomes her. Her emotional and physical recuperation is ongoing, and her health is in question.Also read: NCIS: Origins- Full list of castGibbs and Diane's new relationshipWhat happened at the end of NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere (Image via CBS)As the investigation progresses, the tension between Gibbs and Lala becomes apparent. It’s revealed that Gibbs and Diane, a new love interest, are in a romantic relationship.In one moment early in the season 2 premiere of NCIS: Origins, Diane shows her love for Gibbs by calling him &quot;a hero&quot; for how hard he works. Gibbs doesn't say that he loves Diane outright, but it's clear from the way they talk that their relationship is more than just a fling.However, Gibbs' new relationship makes things awkward when Lala goes back to work. Even though she is happy for Gibbs about his new relationship, there is tension between them that can't be denied.Before the crash, Lala and Gibbs were on the verge of becoming romantically involved. Now that Gibbs is seeing someone else, Lala is in a tough spot. This makes an emotional gap that neither character is ready to cross.Also read: NCIS season 22 brought Gibbs back, but in a very interesting wayThe awkward reunionLala's return not only makes the team feel bad, but it also makes things more difficult at work. Even though Gibbs seems to have moved away from Lala since the accident, he can't completely get away from the tension between them.Gibbs tells Lala to stay behind during a very important task to keep her safe. She shouldn't have to work too hard, so he suggests a moving chair to help her get around while the investigation is going on. This is strongly rejected by Lala, who says she is fully capable of taking care of her own duties.The conflict intensifies when Gibbs tries to prevent Lala from pursuing a lead during the investigation. He fears that her condition could make her vulnerable in the field.Lala, however, is not one to be controlled and pushes back forcefully.“You don’t stop me! I stop you! I’m back, probie. You see me? I’m back. Don’t you ever put your hands on me again!” she declares.Also read: NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 9: Release date &amp; time, what’s next, and everything you need to knowThe tension and resolution of the TeamAs the case unfolds, the team faces multiple challenges, but the crux of the episode lies in resolving the issues between Lala and Gibbs. Despite his protective instincts, Gibbs' overbearing behavior alienates Lala, and their arguments reach a boiling point.Franks intervenes to remind them to focus on work rather than personal matters. The emotional baggage from her near-death experience and her complicated relationship with Gibbs remain after Lala returns to action.Mary Jo later tells Lala in a touching discussion that Gibbs is seeing Diane to prevent losing another loved one. Lala, resilient, dismisses the insult, acknowledging their complicated relationship. She's determined to continue forward despite emotional challenges.Also read: Who is Fletcher Voss in NCIS series? Everything you need to knowThe team's return to normalcy by the end of NCIS: Origins season 2 first episodeBy the end of NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere, a tentative truce is reached between Lala and Gibbs. The team, now reunited, faces their mission with renewed focus, and in a light-hearted moment, they bond by jamming out to Marky Mark’s “Good Vibrations.”This time of getting along lowers stress and shows that everyone on the team is still in it together, even though there are problems. Gibbs says in the recording that even though the team may have solved the problem, he and Lala will still feel bad about it.Read more: 7 actors you probably forgot made a cameo in NCISYou can catch NCIS: Origins season 2 every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on CBS, or stream it on Paramount+.