NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 9: Release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 09, 2025 10:35 GMT
NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 (Image via Paramount+)
With only two episodes left, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 9 sets up the show's grand finale, and it's going to be explosive. After the chaos, betrayal, and almost dying in the hands of a killer robot dog at the Reigning Fire weapons expo in the previous episode, it turns out that Tony and Ziva still don't know Jonah Markham's plan.

Titled Ride of Die, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 9 drops next Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Paramount+, to continue what the previous episode left. Tony is on the heels of Jonah and Aaron Graves, while Ziva and the rest of the team are only waiting for their next move.

However, shocking revelations and unseen tragedies could compromise what Tony and Ziva have worked into rebuilding: a chance to bring their family together once again.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 9 come out?

Following the show's one-episode-per-week schedule, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 9 will be released next week, on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Like previous releases, the penultimate episode of the series will drop around 3:00 am Eastern Time.

The exact release timings for the next installment are outlined below, depending on the region or time zone.

Time zoneRelease dateRelease time
Pacific TimeThursday, October 16, 202512 am
Central TimeThursday, October 16, 2025
2 am
Eastern TimeThursday, October 16, 2025
3 am
Greenwich Mean TimeThursday, October 16, 2025
7 am
Central European TimeThursday, October 16, 2025
9 am
Eastern European TimeThursday, October 16, 2025
10 am
Indian Standard TimeThursday, October 16, 2025
12:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeThursday, October 16, 2025
4 pm
While the original NCIS series was released on CBS, the sequel following Tony and Ziva exclusively streams on Paramount+. Previous and upcoming episodes in the sequel, including NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 9, will only be available for watching on Paramount+ with a subscription.

How many episodes are left in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1?

Tony and Ziva have been searching for their enemies since the former was framed for stealing from Interpol at the beginning of the series. Now, after eight episodes, they know who they are up against, and the only thing to do is find a way to stop them and clear their name. Their journey continues for only two more episodes this season. Here's the release schedule for all remaining episodes:

  • Episode 9: Ride or Die - October 16, 2025
  • Episode 10: Full Circle - October 23, 2025

A brief recap of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8

A still from the series (Image via Paramount+)
Tony and Ziva, with Claudette and Boris, sneak their way to Reigning Fire's weapons expo in Paris to get a copy of the footage of Jonah killing Henry. They also believe that Jonah and Martine are there to kill Graves. However, episode 8 reveals that Jonah's real plan doesn't actually include killing Graves, but instead, getting close to him, much to Martine's disappointment.

The episode showed plenty of action and suspense, including Tony almost getting killed by a killer robot dog, Reigning Fire's newest weapon. While he lives, unharmed, a disruption wiped the very footage they risked their lives getting. Jonah also escaped with Graves, and Martine is left with the realization that the man she loves betrayed her at the end of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8.

Major events to expect from NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 9

Based on the events and the teaser at the end credits of the previous episode, here are some highlights and potential plot developments in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 9:

  • Episode 9 could finally reveal Jonah's real plan and what Aaron Graves has to do with it. The action is happening on Graves' island, where Jonah brought him after the chaos in Paris.
  • Martine finally admits defeat, at least when it comes to her belief that Jonah is trustworthy. As teased in the preview, she's going to ask Ziva for help against Jonah.
  • Whatever Jonah is planning, it's going to have a devastating effect, something that could directly affect Tony and Ziva. There's a huge explosion on the island, as seen in the preview, and it's implied that Tony is in there.
Stay tuned for more NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 news and updates as the series nears its end.

